9 dive watches under £1,000 I'd buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale – including Tissot, Seiko, Citizen and more!

With the Amazon Prime Day sale now in full swing, I've been hard at work trawling through the best deals out there to save you the effort. After rounding up some of the best watches under £500, I've now turned my hand specifically to dive watches.

It's good news for those fancying a bit of underwater activity, too. I've hand-picked nine of the best, which are well worth your cash as you look to upgrade your watch box without busting your piggy bank.

Citizen Promaster Diver: was £224.23 now £178.99 at Amazon If the earlier Citizen Promaster didn't catch your fancy, give this steel model a go. Complete with a beautiful sunburst dial – it looks like an old Fender Stratocaster!

Why should you buy a dive watch?

In recent years, dive watches have boomed in popularity. There are any number of reasons for this, but most notable is that they're just very good watches.

You'll of course get killer water resistance, ensuring your timepiece won't shy away from rain or a splash in the pool. Hardiness in general is better than average on these watches, too – they're well-regarded for anyone who needs a sturdy watch on their wrist.

In recent years, the size of dive watches has gotten better, too. While classic pieces can look like a wall clock with a band strapped to it, modern watches can be much better in terms of case diameter and thickness.

If you're looking for one watch to do pretty much anything with, a neat dive watch is probably the best pick.

How T3 finds fantastic dive watch deals

As T3's chief watch botherer, I've spent years hunting for great deals on watches, both personally and professionally. Add in the wider T3 team, and we've got decades of deal-hunting under our collective belt.

It's entirely common for prices to morph over a sales period, so we'll be updating this page throughout the week with new deals and pricing as things develop.

It's also important to ensure you're shopping wisely in the sales. We will only ever serve you a deal from one of our trusted retail partners, so you can be sure you're buying from a legitimate institution.