This 2-in-1 strap holds your watch and smartwatch at the same time

QUICK SUMMARY The Smartlet One is a watch strap that accommodates both a regular mechanical watch and a smartwatch or fitness tracker, at the same time. Priced from £312 and available in stainless steel or titanium, the Smartlet One is designed to work with almost any regular watch, plus the Apple Watch and recent models of Whoop and Fitbit Charge.

Do you double-wrist? Where you love traditional watches but can’t imagine going a day without your smartwatch, so you wear one on each wrist?

If so – and if you feel a bit weird doing it – this might just be the answer. It’s called the Smartlet One and it’s a watchstrap that connects to two cases at once. That way, you can have your nice mechanical watch on the top of your wrist as normal, while also wearing an Apple Watch, or other fitness tracker, on the inside of the same wrist.

Companies have tried for years, ever since smartwatches first arrived over a decade ago, to solve the double-wrist problem. There have been straps with integrated fitness-tracking tech, and Montblanc even put a small e-ink display on the inside of a regular watch strap. But no solution has really taken off, and it’s now fairly normal to see a mechanical watch and a fitness tracker like a Whoop being worn at the same time.

(Image credit: Smartlet)

The Smartlet One could be the answer smartwatch-loving horologists have been looking for. There are three versions, called the Classic, Shadow and Titanium. The first is made from silver-coloured stainless steel, the second uses black stainless steel, and the third is made from satin grey titanium. Prices range from £312 to £536 plus shipping, so unless you're an Hermès customer, it’s a fair bit more expensive than your typical watch strap.

But there’s no denying it’s a clever idea. The patented modular design lets you swap out either watch in seconds, Smartlet claims, without using any tools. Anyone who has fiddled with tiny screw drivers and lug bars will be very pleased to hear that.

Accessories sold separately include connectors for fitting an Apple Watch, Whoop MG / 5.0 or fifth and sixth generation Fitbit Charge to the bracelet. The Smartlet One is compatible with watches with a lug width of 18mm to 24mm.

(Image credit: Smartlet)

How well this all fits, and how discreetly it looks, will depend a lot on the size of your wrist, and of course the case size of each watch. But if you get all that right, I can see this working well.

You’ll have a Rolex or OMEGA on your wrist as normal, then an Apple Watch, Whoop or Fitbit underneath, quietly tracking your exercise, streaming music and alerting you to notifications. Just be careful not to catch that Apple Watch on the sharp edges of your MacBook.