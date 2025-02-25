These St Patrick's Day watches are a stunning celebration of Irish culture

Quick Summary Northern Irish watchmaker, Nomadic, has unveiled some stunning St Patrick's Day pieces. They're incredibly limited though, so you may have to be quick!

Fans of the best watches on the market are often very easily swayed. You could have the perfect watch collection – something suited for every occasion – and still find your head being turned by something shiny and new.

If that sounds like you, then you'll love this new release from Nomadic. Following on from the success of its Black Shamrock edition last year, the brand has unveiled a trio of St Patrick's Day-themed watches.

That includes the Nomadic Marai 401 which we saw last year, but also includes two of the new models from the brand. Both the Nomadic Fior 555 and the Cior 928 get the same treatment, meaning there is something for everyone.

So, what's different about these limited edition pieces? Well, for starters, they each enjoy a green colourway. That's most prevalent on the Cior 928 model, where the dial get's a dual-shade green treatment. The other models make do with a black dial, adding their flash of green on the bezel.

Each of the three also enjoys a harp as a 12 o'clock indicator, which is also shaped as a tribute to the iconic shipyard cranes of the brand's Belfast home. Flip the watches over, and you'll find a nod to the iconic three-leaf clover. That's immortalised as a rotor on the Fior 555 and Marai 401 models, while the Cior 928 enjoys it as a rotor motif.

Don't think these will be easy to get hold of, though. Each of these models is incredibly limited, with just one per day being allocated at 7pm via the Nomadic watches website each day in March.

There are an additional two each being reserved for the British Watchmaker's Day at the start of March, while another 17 will be available at the brand's Belfast boutique exclusively on St Patrick's Day (17th March).

Prices are as follows (converted from GBP for different locations):