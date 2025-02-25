These St Patrick's Day watches are a stunning celebration of Irish culture
The Nomadic Black Shamrock collection is growing
Quick Summary
Northern Irish watchmaker, Nomadic, has unveiled some stunning St Patrick's Day pieces.
They're incredibly limited though, so you may have to be quick!
Fans of the best watches on the market are often very easily swayed. You could have the perfect watch collection – something suited for every occasion – and still find your head being turned by something shiny and new.
If that sounds like you, then you'll love this new release from Nomadic. Following on from the success of its Black Shamrock edition last year, the brand has unveiled a trio of St Patrick's Day-themed watches.
That includes the Nomadic Marai 401 which we saw last year, but also includes two of the new models from the brand. Both the Nomadic Fior 555 and the Cior 928 get the same treatment, meaning there is something for everyone.
So, what's different about these limited edition pieces? Well, for starters, they each enjoy a green colourway. That's most prevalent on the Cior 928 model, where the dial get's a dual-shade green treatment. The other models make do with a black dial, adding their flash of green on the bezel.
Each of the three also enjoys a harp as a 12 o'clock indicator, which is also shaped as a tribute to the iconic shipyard cranes of the brand's Belfast home. Flip the watches over, and you'll find a nod to the iconic three-leaf clover. That's immortalised as a rotor on the Fior 555 and Marai 401 models, while the Cior 928 enjoys it as a rotor motif.
Don't think these will be easy to get hold of, though. Each of these models is incredibly limited, with just one per day being allocated at 7pm via the Nomadic watches website each day in March.
There are an additional two each being reserved for the British Watchmaker's Day at the start of March, while another 17 will be available at the brand's Belfast boutique exclusively on St Patrick's Day (17th March).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Prices are as follows (converted from GBP for different locations):
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Nomadic Fior 555 GMT
Nomadic Marai 401
Nomadic Cior 928
GBP
£1,695
£1,150
£1,350
USD
$2,145
$1,455
$1,710
AUD
AU$3,380
AU$2,295
AU$2,695
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Eve’s new smart light switch has dimmer controls and Matter compatibility
Eve launches first ever smart light switch with dimmer
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Photoshop's getting a surprise free upgrade on iPhone – and Android's next
The full experience is coming to mobile
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
New Citizen Tsuyosa 37mm is a perfect size for smaller wrists
The popular watch is back in a smaller case size
By Sam Cross Published
-
Girard-Perregaux’s new Aston Martin collaboration boasts a green dial made from automotive paint
The Girard-Perreagaux x Aston Martin collab has everything I like in a watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Christopher Ward The Twelve 38 is the ultimate Goldilocks watch
It's the perfect middle-ground size – and it comes in a snazzy new colour!
By Sam Cross Published
-
New OMEGA Seamaster is a vision in bronze gold and burgundy – Bond fans will love it
Calling all 007 fans! OMEGA has debuted a new Bond-inspired Seamaster
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget the Birkin bag – my Hermès shopping list consists of three stunning new watches
The brand has unveiled a range of killer pieces ahead of Watches and Wonders
By Sam Cross Published
-
The ultimate luxury Casio G-Shock now comes with a stunning blue dial
Think a G-Shock can't be luxurious? Think again!
By Sam Cross Published
-
Laurent Ferrier gives its Classic Traveller watch a stylish enamel dial upgrade
Laurent Ferrier celebrates its 15th anniversary with Earth-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hublot debuts first-ever multicolour ceramic watch – but you won’t get one
Hublot unveils Magic Ceramic material, and it claims to be a world’s first
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published