This limited edition St Patrick's Day watch is your new lucky charm

When many people think of the best watches on the market, they're probably thinking of Rolex. While they may not be the best finished or the most stylish, for many the brand is associated with a level of success which is unmatched by others.

That's great if you've got the spare cash – and the patience – to buy one, but what about those of us with more modest budgets? Thankfully, iconic models like the Rolex Submariner have permeated through the wider industry, to the point where its influences can be seen at all price points.

That's especially true when looking at the Nomadic Marai 401. The latest release from the Dublin-based brand is a beautiful dive watch which definitely wears its heart on its sleeve. The lineage from those iconic models mentioned above is clear to see, with brand-specific nods and adjustments.

Now, the brand have unveiled a limited edition variant of the watch called the Black Shamrock. That's set to celebrate St Patrick's Day, and features a host of patriotic themes for good measure.

For starters, there's that bezel. It's a sumptuous green hue, which looks deceptively dark in some angles of the press imagery. It evokes images of the Irish flag just as much as it does the 'Kermit' Sub.

In the back, you'll find a lovely touch on the rotor. That's a shamrock shape, providing another nod to the Irish roots of this watch.

Elsewhere, you'll find a standard 200m of water resistance from the 40mm case. That sits just 11.5mm thick, too, which should make for a really lovely wearing experience. A Sellita SW200-1 movement should offer a reliable operation, too, while the bracelet features a micro-glide adjustment, for easy sizing.

It costs £1,150 and is limited to just 33 pieces. Even that isn't as easy as it sounds though. From tomorrow (1st March) one piece will drop each day at 7pm GMT. That will happen every day in March, with a further two being allocated to those attending the British Watchmakers Day in London.

It's a cracking watch, but if you're looking to get your hands on one, you're going to need to be quick – or just have the luck of the Irish.