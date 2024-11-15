New Nomadic Cior 928 feels like the brand's take on a Tissot PRX

Quick Summary Nomadic has unveiled its newest watch – the Cior 928. The integrated bracelet sports watch has more than a little of the Tissot PRX or the Christopher Ward The Twelve about it.

While you might think the best watches on the market feature big price tags and unobtainable sales practices, that's not always true. I'm a massive advocate for the midrange market, where brands can offer incredible finishing and specs without busting the bank.

I talk a lot about brands like Christopher Ward, who dominate that area of the market. One of my other favourites right now is a brand called Nomadic watches. Hailing from Belfast in Northern Ireland, the brand offers a range of cool designs which are familiar, but include tons of character from the local area.

I've used both the Nomadic Marai 401 and the Nomadic Turas 914 in the past, with both offering a killer option for those on a budget. Recently, I also went to Belfast for the launch of the Nomadic Fior 555 GMT watch. While there, I also got a close look at the next piece the brand had in the pipeline – the new Nomadic Cior 928.

Utilising the same integrated bracelet sports watch design seen on popular pieces like the Tissot PRX and the Christopher Ward The Twelve, this looks set to be a real home run for the brand. It features a 36mm case size, too, which is lovely and wearable.

Inside, a Sellita SW260-1 movement powers things. That uses a 4Hz beat rate and offers a remarkable +/-5 seconds per day of accuracy. You'll also get a respectable 38 hours of power reserve, keeping things ticking away.

The watch is offered in three colours – Green, Black and Salmon. Each uses a pair of concentric circles embossed into the dial. The outer edge is flat, with a central patterned section and another circle at the six o'clock position.

For anyone seeking something a little more premium, there are also a pair of Prestige models. Those come with either a mother of pearl or an aventurine dial.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £1,250 (approx. $1,600 / AU$2,450) for the regular models and £2,750 (approx. $3,500 / AU$5,400) for the Prestige models, these certainly aren't a cheap option. With that being said, they are beautiful and offer something a little different if you're in the market for this kind of watch.