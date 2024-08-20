TAG Heuer x Red Bull watch has four dials to choose from – this is my favourite

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has teamed up with Oracle Red Bull Racing on a new hybrid watch. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is inspired by racing and has four dial designs to choose from. The special edition TAG Heuer x Oracle Red Bull Racing watch is available to buy now for £1,700.

Another day, another TAG Heuer collaboration! TAG Heuer has partnered with Oracle Red Bull Racing again on a special edition watch, inspired by racing. The new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition – wow, what a mouthful – has four dial options to choose from and plenty of sport-inspired features.

Since 2016, TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing have been teaming up to create exciting limited edition watches , inspired by their shared passion for racing. The brands’ have celebrated huge milestones together, including Monaco Grand Prix victories and the World Championships, but this new watch is all about racing’s new advanced technology.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is the perfect accessory for Oracle Red Bull Racing fans to follow their favourite drivers’ performances. It does this through its four specific watch faces or dials, and by connecting to the Oracle Red Bull Racing app.

The four watch faces include Season, Asphalt, TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Red Bull Racing Special Edition and RSB20. Season is the hero watch face which displays flags around the bezel, and highlights the current country that the team is competing in. Throughout the year, the watch face changes to reflect the finishing positions of Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez, Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The second watch face or Asphalt – which is my personal favourite – has the look and texture of a racetrack, while the RB20 takes inspiration from the name of the 2024 Red Bull Racing Car. Finally, the TAG Heuer Formula 1 x Red Bull Racing Special Edition watch face is an adaptation of the mechanical equivalent that was released back in 2022.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition is a hybrid smartwatch that’s powered by the Calibre E4 movement and has a full day of battery life. Ideal for sports fans and athletes, the watch uses a range of sensors – a PPG sensor is located in the caseback – to track your sports performance, including a stopwatch, alarm and timer, and it connects to various sports apps.

Speaking of apps, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing Edition works alongside the Oracle Red Bull Racing app. Before each racing weekend, the app displays a countdown. During the race, it sends notifications to the watch and posts team positions and metrics after the race.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Aside from the four dial designs, the 45mm watch is made from black DLC grade-3 titanium and has a black ceramic bezel with a 60-minute scale. It comes with two straps, including a blue and red leather option or a black rubber option. TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing logos are displayed on the face and straps.