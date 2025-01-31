Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon in Purple – a relatively affordable display of wealth

There's no display of wealth among collectors of the best watches quite like a tourbillon. The component actually acts as a microcosm of the watch industry at large – once the best tool for the job, it's now largely superfluous and used for decoration or to show off.

Still, that doesn't stop it being an absolutely mesmerising thing to look at. The tourbillon acts much like a seconds hand, making a full rotation once every 60 seconds. However, its suspension ensures improved accuracy in different positions.

Or at least it used to. These days other technology has pretty much equalled or eclipsed the function, leaving it as simply a hallmark of brilliant watchmaking. That's what makes the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon – unveiled at LVMH Watch Week – such an interesting prospect.

The watch features a 42mm stainless steel case, which sits 14.3mm tall. Inside, you'll find the TH20-09 movement, offering a 4Hz beat rate and 65 hours of power reserve.

The real star here is that dial. It's the same smokey purple hue found on the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Purple, and it's every bit as sumptuous here. TAG has picked a perfect hue – luxurious, but never gauche – and the only real crime is that the tourbillon housing cuts some of it away.

A perforated leather strap attaches to that case. It's black on the outside and purple inside, giving a neat continuation of the theme.

Strapped onto my wrist, the watch was surprisingly wearable. The 42mm case and slightly chunky thickness could have been a recipe for disaster. In actual fact, it was really pleasant – the thickness was the only thing which stood out to me, and that was likely accentuated by the slim leather strap.

The dial is every bit as majestic here as on its sibling – dare I say the colour may even pop a little more on this piece. The indices on the dial are rhodium-plated, too. That gives a massive amount of reflection and looks stunning in person – it's almost diamond-like in its sheen.

TAG has done a really stellar job of balancing the refined, classy appearance associated with tourbillon-laden dress watches and sporty chronographs, here. It never really feels like too much either way, giving it a hybrid personality all of its own.

Priced at £30,400 (approx. $37,900 / AU$60,800) there's no denying this is a pricey piece. That's an annual salary for most people, or a house deposit in some areas.

Still, it's also pretty good value as far as tourbillons go. Most brands are charging significantly more for similar watches, making this something of a good value piece in the grand scheme of things.