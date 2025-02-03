Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamond – a versatile chronograph with added bling

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph
Lovers of the best watches on the market have had a great year already. While most of the biggest releases of the year are still to come, LVMH Watch Week has already given us some lust-worthy pieces.

TAG Heuer has been hard at work, with everything from an automatic Formula 1 chronograph to a luxurious purple tourbillon on offer. They aren't the only ones – Zenith unveiled its Chronomaster Sport Rainbow for a touch of luxurious beauty.

But it's back to TAG now, as I've been hands on with the new Carrera Chronograph which is laden with more diamonds than a Dutch jewellers. Let's see what it's like.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamond
(Image credit: Future)

If you rely solely on the spec sheet, you'll be surprised – or possibly confused. The 39mm case diameter would usually be associated with masculine designs, but the flurry of diamonds on the dial is more traditionally feminine.

That case also sits 13.9mm thick, and offers a cool 100m of water resistance. It's attached to an alligator leather strap, which features a slimmer taper than most.

The dial is brushed, and comes in either blue or a pale pink. It's flanked by a collection of 72 diamonds, and packs another 11 in as indices.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Diamond
(Image credit: Future)

On the wrist, this is was a real surprise. The 39mm case shape is a perfect size for a lot of wrists, and wears really nicely. Don't be fooled – the diamonds may point towards a more feminine piece, but the case size is perfect for most modern wrists.

It's actually quite refreshing – diamonds are so scarcely placed on watches marketed towards men, making this a fairly uncommon sight. It feels luxurious and special, without looking like something from a rapper's nightstand.

I don't love the strap taper – it's too slim for my personal tastes – but I can see exactly why it exists. Watches marketed towards women have been getting bigger and bigger, and this feels like a natural next step for those pieces.

Priced at £7,600 (approx. $9,440 / AU$15,250) this certainly isn't a cheap piece. It's also not going to have mass appeal, but for the right consumer, this could be a perfect addition to any collection.

Finding something with a little extra pizzazz is a tall order, but this is a solid pick.

