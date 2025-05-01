Seiko's new Presage Classic Series is refined elegance defined

QUICK SUMMARY The new Presage Classic Series is a family of three compact and classically good-looking watch from Seiko. Elegant, and with an automatic movement with 72 hours of power reserve, each of the three models is priced at £900 and available to pre-order now.

Some watches shout loudly about their design, or their mechanical sophistication. Others quietly exude elegance, and the latest collection from Seiko is most definitely the latter.

It’s called the Presage Classic Series, and while it doesn’t yell from the rooftops about high-end horology or daring design, its elegance was enough to win me over at first sight.

Featuring a 36 mm case – the perfect size for a gender-neutral timepiece – the Presage collection includes three models, called Aijiro, Fushi-iro and Shiro-iro. With stainless steel and matching straps, they feature dial colours of light indigo, light brown and white.

(Image credit: Seiko)

All three were popular colours of the Edo period, Seiko says, while the dial texture is inspired by Japanese silk.

The collection is driven by Seiko’s own 6R51 calibre automatic mechanical movement. It promises 72 hours of power reserve and Seiko says it is accurate to -15/+25 seconds per day.

The domed, silk-like dial is protected by a dual curved sapphire crystal. Seiko says the curved hands and indices are intended to “evoke a vintage style” while maximising light reflection in a bid to improve legibility.

A seven-link stainless steel bracelet, offered in silver and gold colour, gives the watch a retro 1970s aesthetic, with the compact links designed to improve movement and comfort. Available to pre-order from 1st May, each member of the three-piece collection is priced at £900.