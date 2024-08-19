OMEGA celebrates the America’s Cup with new Seamaster Diver 300M

OMEGA has revealed a new version of its iconic Seamaster Diver 300M to mark its partnership with the upcoming 37th America’s Cup.

Kicking off on 22nd August and running for six days, the 37th America’s Cup sailing competition takes place in Barcelona, Spain. As official timekeeper, OMEGA has revealed a new watch to mark the occasion.

The new timepiece is a 42mm Seamaster Diver 300M. It’s a model James Bond fans will be very familiar with, but in this case the watch has been tweaked for sailing. It features a blue ceramic bezel with a regatta scale, where the first two five-minute sections have unique markings to be used during the 10-minute pre-start of a regatta. There’s then a ‘start’ section with a regatta-inspired flag at the two o’clock position.

The sailing details continue with a laser-engraved wave pattern in positive relief on the white ceramic, matt-finish dial. There’s also an America’s Cup trophy counterweight on the end of the seconds hand, and a minute hand that shifts from blue to red.

(Image credit: Omega)

Turn the watch around and you’ll find a sapphire exhibition case back giving a view of the movement within, and on the crystal there’s a ‘B’ for Barcelona. The watch is driven by OMEGA's familiar C-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806 automatic movement with 55 hours of power reserve.

Water resistance is to 300 metres, of course, and the watch features the usual Seamaster details, including a helium escape valve at the 10 o’clock position and a guarded screw-down crown at three o’clock.

Returning to the America’s Cup theme, the watch comes in a unique blue and red box designed to mark the 37th instalment of the sailing competition. The new OMEGA watch is priced at £5,800 on a blue rubber strap or £6,100 on a steel bracelet.

