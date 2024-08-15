New Vacheron Constantin pieces are a tribute to Chinese culture – and total works of art

Quick Summary Vacheron Constantin has release a limited edition collection celebrating Chinese culture. All four models are beautifully intricate – and you probably can't get one!

While there are all manner of things you could argue make a timepiece one of the best watches on the market, others are rarely in doubt. While everyone has their own opinion, you'll struggle to find many who disagree with certain brands sitting in that category.

Vacheron Constantin are unquestionably one of those brands. Responsible for works of exceptional quality, the brand is widely regarded as sitting at the absolute pinnacle of Swiss watchmaking.

We've seen them produce some staggering watches in the past. At Watches and Wonders 2024, I was seriously impressed with the Vacheron Constantin Egerie, which used nano-particles of perfume in the strap. When you move, they rupture, releasing a burst of the signature scent.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

There's another addition to their haute horology offering today – and it is absolutely stunning. Designed to celebrate Chinese culture, the new additions to the Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art range consists of four timepieces.

Those come in two groups of two, each offering a pink gold and a white gold variant, with a dial to represent different traditional symbols. Those are the 'Moonlight Slivers' and the 'Eternal Flow', respectively.

My favourite of the four is the Eternal Flow in pink gold. The dial is absolutely majestic, with different coloured enamel sections which absolutely pop. It's vibrant and playful, but simultaneously jaw-dropping in its execution.

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin)

Both models come in a 38mm case, which sits just 9.88mm thick. That's the kind of slimness which you'd expect from a luxurious watch, and should help to leave this feeling rather unassuming on the wrist.

Both feature the in-house calibre 2460 inside, too. In fact – quite aside from the dials – the key difference between the two is that the Moonlight Slivers models come with a diamond-set bezel. A total of 313 diamonds can be found on each piece, with 239 on the dial, and the rest sitting around the dial itself.

While no pricing has been revealed, we do know that it probably won't matter. Limited to a run of just 15 per piece, there's a high likelihood these are already gone. Still, it's a mighty impressive feat – and one which could serve to be a poster child for the brand's high-end efforts.