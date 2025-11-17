I'm obsessed with Gucci's Cartier Tank alternative – it's a much cheaper square watch

If you're looking for a stylish dress watch, chances are there's one model which will always appear in the conversation. The Cartier Tank is an iconic piece, which has been regarded as one of the best watches out there for generations.

It's not hard to see why, either. There are few products which can claim a user base as diverse as Princess Diana and Muhammad Ali, but this iconic little square watch – which is really more of a rectangle, but I'm not here to upset the apple cart – can.

If you're a fan of the style, but fancy something a little easier on the wallet, I may have found the perfect thing for you. Gucci isn't always a watch brand you'd associate with fine watchmaking, but its pieces have a cult following among horology fans – and this dinky Cartier Tank alternative might be my favourite yet.

The G-Frame sports the brand's iconic red and green colours as stripes on the dial, surrounded by a stainless steel case and a mesh bracelet. The case sits just 21mm wide, but – perhaps more impressively – only 8mm tall, so it should be entirely unobtrusive on the wrist.

That's powered by a Swiss quartz movement, and features only hour and minute hands on the central pinion. Indices are right on brand, too – tiny bee motifs are used to mark the 12, 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions, which is a common thread for the brand's design work.

While it may not have the understated elegance of the Cartier Tank, I do think it's a stylish alternative for anyone who fancies a square watch for less. And if you're looking for something really dinky, check out this 14mm option at Goldsmiths. It's a hair more expensive, but worth it for those looking to go more under the radar.