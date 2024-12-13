Get a free Casio G-Shock this weekend with an unexpected twist

Quick Summary
The latest addition to the Casio G-Shock family has an unlikely collaborator.
The KFC x Casio watch is set to be limited to just 11 pieces.
In Japan, few watch brands are as beloved as the Casio G-Shock. A staple of both fashion and reliability, the brand started in Tokyo in 1983 and has gone on to become an international success.
Now, the brand is collaborating with another Japanese staple – KFC. If you're unfamiliar with Japanese Christmas culture, that last part might sound like a mistype. It is, however, widely regarded as a custom for Japanese people to share a bargain bucket on the 25th of December, in much the same way as other cultures might get together over a well-roasted turkey.
Now, these two powerhouses of Japanese culture have collaborated on a limited edition watch – and, in the spirit of giving, it's completely free! The catch is that only 11 pieces of the KFC x Casio G-Shock watch will be made, and you'll need to hop on the KFC website at just the right moment to snag one.
Starting from tomorrow (Saturday 14th December) wannabe style icons can head to that site to pick up the free example. That runs for 11 days, meaning the last freebie will come available on Christmas Eve. You'll need to have the fastest finger to add the item to your basket and check-out, but you'll get it entirely for free if you can.
The watch itself is a fairly commonplace 2100 series model. You'll find 200m of water resistance on offer along with shock resistance, alarms, timers and more. Essentially everything you'd expect to find on a modern G-Shock.
Of course, being a limited edition model, it does come with a neat colourway. It's a single colour in KFC red, complete with the KFC logo in white on the underside of the band. It's certain to be one of the rarest and most sought-after G-Shocks in history – and a must for any chicken lover!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
New Apple TV and HomePod mini coming in 2025, says expert
Apple's upgrading its TV streamer and smallest speaker as part of its renewed focus on smart home systems
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Android XR to debut on all-new Apple Vision Pro rival from Samsung
Android XR will underpin future mixed reality experiences on headsets and glasses
By Chris Hall Published
-
New Casio G-Shock celebrates the Year of the Snake
2025 is the year of the snake, and this Casio shows it
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock model is a chronograph with an all-analog dial
This might be the nicest G-Shock yet
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish look – and do some good in the process
These classy pink ladies are made to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models feature an unbelievable battery life
This is the ultimate watch for those who hate changing batteries
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock is a stylish option for luxury watch enthusiasts
These might be the classiest pick in the G-Shock range
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models offer a stylish face and a comfortable fit
Is this the perfect G-Shock for you?
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Casio G-Shock models are fashionably utilitarian
Are you ready for rugged reliability, soldier?
By Sam Cross Published
-
Two Casio G-Shock models celebrate the release of Deadpool and Wolverine
The new Marvel film is set to launch at the end of the month
By Sam Cross Published