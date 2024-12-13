Get a free Casio G-Shock this weekend with an unexpected twist

Quick Summary The latest addition to the Casio G-Shock family has an unlikely collaborator. The KFC x Casio watch is set to be limited to just 11 pieces.

In Japan, few watch brands are as beloved as the Casio G-Shock. A staple of both fashion and reliability, the brand started in Tokyo in 1983 and has gone on to become an international success.

Now, the brand is collaborating with another Japanese staple – KFC. If you're unfamiliar with Japanese Christmas culture, that last part might sound like a mistype. It is, however, widely regarded as a custom for Japanese people to share a bargain bucket on the 25th of December, in much the same way as other cultures might get together over a well-roasted turkey.

Now, these two powerhouses of Japanese culture have collaborated on a limited edition watch – and, in the spirit of giving, it's completely free! The catch is that only 11 pieces of the KFC x Casio G-Shock watch will be made, and you'll need to hop on the KFC website at just the right moment to snag one.

Starting from tomorrow (Saturday 14th December) wannabe style icons can head to that site to pick up the free example. That runs for 11 days, meaning the last freebie will come available on Christmas Eve. You'll need to have the fastest finger to add the item to your basket and check-out, but you'll get it entirely for free if you can.

The watch itself is a fairly commonplace 2100 series model. You'll find 200m of water resistance on offer along with shock resistance, alarms, timers and more. Essentially everything you'd expect to find on a modern G-Shock.

Of course, being a limited edition model, it does come with a neat colourway. It's a single colour in KFC red, complete with the KFC logo in white on the underside of the band. It's certain to be one of the rarest and most sought-after G-Shocks in history – and a must for any chicken lover!