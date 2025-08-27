Breitling partners with NFL – and celebrates with two new watch collections

Quick Summary Breitling and the NFL have just announced a multi-year partnership. To celebrate, two of the brands most iconic models have been reimagined in every team colour imaginable.

Breitling has just announced its new position as the official timepiece partner of the National Football League (NFL). The two entities have combined on a multi-year deal, which will see Breitling become the first luxury watch partner of the league.

To celebrate the occasion, the brand is unveiling a pair of new watch collections. Both the Chronomat Automatic GMT and the Endurance Pro models will be given a fresh coat of paint, with a specific model to celebrate each of the 32 teams in the league.

Those make use of the specific colours for each team, to give fans the an outlet to showcase their support from their wrist. On the rear, you'll also find the team crest engraved into the case back, for a less subtle, more hidden touch.

Image credit: Breitling Image credit: Breitling

The Chronomat Automatic GMT models utilise the team's main colour for the dial, while the secondary hue is employed on the GMT hand as a point of contrast. Even the 24-hour scale around the outer edge – used to read the time of the GMT hand – is wearing team colour.

You'll find a COSC-certified Breitling 32 calibre inside which is good for 42 hours of power reserve. That sits within a 40mm case crafted from stainless steel, and offering 200m of water resistance – enough to use it like a dive watch without too much trouble.

Image credit: Breitling Image credit: Breitling Image credit: Breitling

The Endurance Pro model uses titanium, instead, which the brand says is 2.2 times lighter than steel. That's paired with a rubber strap too, which makes for a really lightweight overall package.

Again, each of the 32 teams in the NFL is represented here, with the team's primary colour shown on the inner bezel. Users will also spot their team logo in the six o'clock subdial, for an added touch of pride.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Inside, you'll find the Breitling SuperQuartz calibre 82, which is COSC-certified. You'll even find a chronograph and a solar compass on the dial.