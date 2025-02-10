9 best Valentine's Day men's fragrances 2025: romantic, date night scents for him
T3’s picks for men’s Valentine’s Day fragrances, from Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci and more
Valentine’s Day is coming up and one of the best gifts you can give to your husband, boyfriend and other men in your life is a new fragrance. Whether you buy them a new bottle of their go-to scent or surprise them with a date night-specific cologne, fragrances are unique and personal, so this type of gift really shows them that you care.
In T3’s 2025 Valentine’s Day men’s fragrance round-up, I’ve rounded up nine romantic fragrances that are perfect for your next date, from the likes of Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci, Maison Margiela, Diptyque and more.
Best men's Valentine's Day fragrances 2025
Tom Ford’s latest fragrance launch, Rose Exposed has come at the perfect time of year. This floral leather fragrance has an exclusive rose-on-rose co-distillation, which unsurprisingly, features lots of rose notes, including rose absolute and rose water extract. To cut through the florals, Tom Ford Rose Exposed also has layers of leather, musk, woods and white pepper.
Tom Ford Rose Exposed is available to buy for £222 at John Lewis / $300 at Tom Ford.
An evening in a jazz club is an ideal Valentine's date night, so it only seems right that he should smell like one too. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club is a masculine scent with a balmy base, with strong notes of liquor and tobacco. While a booze and smoke scent might sound a little gross, Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club has notes of vanilla, tonka bean, leather and vetiver so it’s a strong, rich and edgy scent that’s sure to impress.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club is available to buy for £60 at John Lewis / $85 at Nordstrom.
In our best Hugo Boss fragrances guide, we rated BOSS Bottled Night as our favourite date night fragrance from the brand. It’s a woody and seductive scent with notes of birch, cardamom, jasmine, sandalwood, lemon and more. It might not be the newest fragrance on this list, but it’s a classic – and you can’t go wrong with those.
Hugo Boss BOSS Bottled Night is available to buy for £84 at The Perfume Shop / $115 at Hugo Boss.
If he likes amber fragrances, then he’ll love Prada Luna Rossa Black. A seductive and indulgent fragrance, Prada Luna Rossa Black has notes of pink pepper, bergamot, patchouli, musk and coumarine, giving it a warm and woody base with hints of spice. It also comes in a sleek black bottle that’s dramatic and fun to display.
Prada Luna Rossa Black is available to buy for £75 at The Perfume Shop / $120 at Prada.
Speaking of dramatic, Versace Atelier Santal Boise certainly makes the statement – and it’s not just the bottle. The most luxurious option on the list, the Versace Atelier Santal Boise has layers of Sri Lankan sandalwood, cypriol and oud, giving the scent a strong woody and smoky smell.
Versace Atelier Santal Boise is available to buy for £300 at John Lewis / $335 at Harrods.
If it’s a fun bottle that you’re after, then you can’t go wrong with Carolina Herrera. The Carolina Herrera Bad Boy comes in a dramatic lightning-bolt shaped bottle with a built-in gold stand that’s perfect for displaying. Inspired by nature, Carolina Herrera Bad Boy is aromatic and herby, with notes of black and white pepper, Italian green bergamot, vetiver and sage.
Carolina Herrera Bad Boy is available to buy for £68 at The Perfume Shop / $96 at Nordstrom.
Part of the aromatic fougere family, Gucci Guilty Essence Pour Homme is both woody and floral with lots of complex layers inside. With a focus on feminine notes, it has notes of lavender, orange blossom and patchouli but gives it a woody masculine twist.
Gucci Guilty Essence Pour Homme is available to buy for £69 at The Perfume Shop / $99 at Nordstrom.
Another fougere scent, Valentino Born in Roma Uomo Intense has an intricate spiky bottle that looks good and hints at the inside’s contents. Best described as an oriental scent, Valentino Born in Roma Uomo Intense has notes of nutmeg, vanilla, vetiver and lavandin, so it’s a little spicy yet fresh, thanks to the vanilla infusion.
Valentino Born in Roma Uomo Intense is available to buy for £75 at The Perfume Shop / $120 at Nordstrom.
One of the most popular date night scents from Diptyque, Orpheon is inspired by a late night bar in Paris. As such, Diptyque Orpheon has lots of smoky tobacco notes, with warm layers of cedar, juniper berries and tonka bean. As expected from Diptyque, Orpheon comes in a beautiful glass bottle and it has a candle counterpart.
Diptyque Orpheon is available to buy for £160 at John Lewis / $240 at Diptyque.
For more gift ideas, check out our Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2025 and the 5 sexiest fragrance notes for Valentine’s Day.
