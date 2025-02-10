9 best Valentine's Day men's fragrances 2025: romantic, date night scents for him

Valentine’s Day is coming up and one of the best gifts you can give to your husband, boyfriend and other men in your life is a new fragrance. Whether you buy them a new bottle of their go-to scent or surprise them with a date night -specific cologne, fragrances are unique and personal, so this type of gift really shows them that you care.

In T3’s 2025 Valentine’s Day men’s fragrance round-up, I’ve rounded up nine romantic fragrances that are perfect for your next date, from the likes of Tom Ford, Prada, Gucci, Maison Margiela, Diptyque and more.

Best men's Valentine's Day fragrances 2025

