I bought this whisky during Black Friday and it's on sale again just in time for a second round

As a fan of good whisky, I really love this bottle of Glenlivet Founder's Reserve. It sits in a really sweet spot – not ludicrously pricey, but costly enough that you know it's good.

Last year, I missed out on a killer deal on the bottle on Amazon Prime Day. Fate fell on me again come Black Friday, and I finally picked up a bargain – and now it's on sale again, costing just £23.80 at Amazon!

It couldn't have come at a better time. I actually bought three of these at Black Friday – two as Christmas gifts for my brothers, and one for myself. My bottle actually ran out about a month ago, and, while I'd love to have topped up my drinks cabinet, I begrudge paying the retail price when I got such a good deal last time.

That stubbornness has paid off – the current deal isn't quite as good as last time, but it's within a pound of the Black Friday price. I'll take that.

If you choose to join me, dear reader, you won't be sorry. This bottle offers notes of citrus, pear and toffee, for a well-rounded sip with just a hint of sweetness. It's really quite smooth, and serves well as a neat, sipping whisky or in a sparse cocktail.

I've used it as the base of an Old Fashioned in the past, and it works a treat there, for example. Simply add a splash of water and you'll bring out even more flavour and stamp out any last hint of sharpness – a perfect way to enjoy a tipple of an evening.

While I doubt this will be the last chance you'll get to buy this bottle at or around this price, it's a good excuse to do so. If you snag one now, you'll be able to enjoy it over the summer and autumn months, before inevitably picking up another come Black Friday.