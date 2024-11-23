This Black Friday, I'm buying the bargain Glenlivet whisky deal I missed on Amazon Prime Day

With the best Black Friday deals already live from a number of retailers, there are a range of different things to snag a bargain on. Whether you've got cash to burn on a big ticket item, or are simply looking to stock up your cupboards for less, there's never been a better time to buy.

Here at T3, we spend a lot of time hunting for the best bargains. We've got over 100 years of combined experience, which means we've got a pretty good eye for what's worth buying.

When asked about what I might buy for our roundup of what T3 is buying in the Black Friday sales, I mentioned that I didn't really have anything to buy this time out. But that has all changed now, as I've stumbled upon one of the best deals I missed from the last Amazon Prime Day sale – and I'm not going to miss out on it twice!

That's still a total bargain. As luxurious whiskys go, Glenlivet is a brilliant pick. Nice and complex with a smooth finish, this is a sipping whiskey in every sense.

I've enjoyed this one a couple of times in the past – often as part of an Old Fashioned. It's perfect in that kind of cocktail – one where there is very little to spoil the flavour of the booze.

This one is a Founder's Reserve bottle, complete with a beautiful presentation box. That would make it a fantastic gift for the whisky lover in your life. Plus, with the healthy 42% price cut, it will keep them happy without busting the bank.

Of course, if that person happens to be yourself... well, that's just fine too. It's important to treat yourself after all of the mayhem surrounding the festive season. We won't judge – or tell.