The 10 very best buys this Black Friday – with live updates
If you only buy one thing this Black Friday, buy one of these
Whether you're looking to get your Christmas shopping in early or treat yourself to something you've wanted all year, the Black Friday sales are the time to do it. Prices in these sales are regularly lower than at any other time of the year, and there's a lot on offer.
Arguably, there's too much choice. Every retailer online or on the high street is having some form of Black Friday sale right now, from mattress companies to broadband providers. Not every deal is the bargain it sounds too, as the discounts often reflect the change from the list price, and not the price it's been all year.
That's why we've created this highly curated guide, to bring you the essential items from the sale. If you want the full list of discounts, you'll find it in our main Black Friday deals page. Here though, we've picked just one product in each category.
As we're constantly monitoring the deals, we'll be updating our choices here, so keep checking back. You'll see details of the new deals as they happen at the bottom of the page. Happy shopping!
T3's top Black Friday deals
LG's C4 is an incredible OLED TV for both movies and gaming. At this price, it's one of the best 65-inch deals we've seen.
£150 might be a relatively small saving, but it's considerable for an Apple product, and brings this MacBook Air down to a very appealing price.
The Nothing Phone (2a) is designed to be the budget option but with this discount, it's an absolute bargain.
As sports watches go, Garmin models have a great balance of features and affordability. While top models can be pricey, the Venu 2 is a lower priced option made even lower with this huge discount.
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.
Amazon has undercut even Sony itself with it's amazing deal on the slimmer PlayStation 5. You also get a 4K Blu-ray disc drive as standard on this model.
Save £210 on this epic Star Wars Lego ship. With over 7500 pieces
Known for producing top-quality espressos and lungos, this version of the Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie comes with an integrated milk frother, meaning you'll be whizzing up lattes and cappucinos before you know it.
With its 248g take-off weight, ensuring trouble-free flying in most areas, the DJI Mini 3 is a great choice for beginner pilots. It delivers great-quality 12MP stills, 4K video and has an impressive flight time of 38 minutes on a single charge.
Save £149 on this nickel/black stick vacuum. Has a 3.5 hour charge and comes with a range of accessories.
LIVE: Latest Updates
It's Wednesday, which means there's just two days until actual Black Friday but there are already some stunning deals out there. Keep an eye here as we update our top 10...