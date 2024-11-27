This is not a typo: EE is selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for £649 on Black Friday

I very nearly pinched myself when I saw this Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal at EE. As someone who hunts for the best Black Friday deals for a living, I’m used to seeing low prices on sought-after wearables; still, this offer undercuts all retailers by a large margin.
The best Apple Watch for outdoor enthusiasts is currently £649 at EE, saving you a whopping £150. Even Amazon doesn’t go this low! It’s a crazy deal, and I have no idea how long it will be, so you’d better make the most of it while it’s here.
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a powerhouse wearable, packed with advanced features for adventurers, athletes, and everyday users alike. Its rugged titanium design is built to withstand extreme conditions, while the upgraded S9 SiP chip delivers lightning-fast performance and enhanced Siri capabilities.
Key features include an always-on Retina display that's brighter than ever, making it easy to read in direct sunlight. The dual-frequency GPS ensures pinpoint accuracy for outdoor activities, and the watch boasts water resistance up to 100 meters – perfect for divers or water sports enthusiasts. Health monitoring is top-tier, with heart rate, blood oxygen, and advanced workout metrics.
For adventurers, the Ultra 2 includes a new modular Ultra watch face, enhanced Precision Start for workouts, and the ability to explore off-grid with its Wayfinder tools. Plus, the improved battery life lasts up to 36 hours, so you can rely on it even during multi-day adventures.
This Black Friday, EE is offering the Ultra 2 for £649—a £150 saving off its usual price of £799. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to Apple’s toughest and most advanced watch, now’s the time. It’s the perfect blend of style, performance, and durability at a fantastic price.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
-
-
New Galaxy S25 leaked images and video show off S-pen and software
Samsung's next flagship phone gets an evolved appearance and an attractive new interface
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
The World Treadmill Championships sounds like the best idea I've heard in a while
Virtual running just got serious—here’s how World Athletics is transforming treadmills into the next global sporting stage
By Matt Kollat Published
-
The iPad just dropped to its lowest-ever price – this is a 5-star Apple deal
You can get your hands on Apple's entry-level tablet for just over $250
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Award-winning Sonos speaker gets huge Black Friday price cut
Save 20% on the Sonos Move 2 at Amazon
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
These earbuds are almost as good as my Bose and JBL units – they're just $62.99!
Want quality audio for less? Black Friday has you covered
By Sam Cross Published
-
This 77-inch LG OLED TV is the cheapest I've seen to date – and it's a 2024 model
The Black Friday big screen TV bargains continue
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This Samsung Odyssey OLED monitor deal has to be seen to be believed
49-inch, curved, ultra-wide and OLED – it doesn't get any better than this
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Bose's stylish 2024 Open Earbuds drop to lowest-ever price
Save $50 on Bose’s new Open Earbuds, a comfortable alternative to in-ear headphones
By Yasmine Crossland Published
-
I'm a retro gaming expert and this handheld is a Black Friday steal for under $50 / £50
1,000s of classic games in a Game Boy style handheld at its lowest price yet
By Rik Henderson Published
-
DJI drone bundle crashes to its lowest-ever price in Amazon Black Friday deal, don’t let it fly away!
This DJI Air 3 bundle has over $300 off!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published