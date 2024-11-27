This is not a typo: EE is selling the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for £649 on Black Friday

I very nearly pinched myself when I saw this Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal at EE. As someone who hunts for the best Black Friday deals for a living, I’m used to seeing low prices on sought-after wearables; still, this offer undercuts all retailers by a large margin.

The best Apple Watch for outdoor enthusiasts is currently £649 at EE, saving you a whopping £150. Even Amazon doesn’t go this low! It’s a crazy deal, and I have no idea how long it will be, so you’d better make the most of it while it’s here.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a powerhouse wearable, packed with advanced features for adventurers, athletes, and everyday users alike. Its rugged titanium design is built to withstand extreme conditions, while the upgraded S9 SiP chip delivers lightning-fast performance and enhanced Siri capabilities.

Key features include an always-on Retina display that's brighter than ever, making it easy to read in direct sunlight. The dual-frequency GPS ensures pinpoint accuracy for outdoor activities, and the watch boasts water resistance up to 100 meters – perfect for divers or water sports enthusiasts. Health monitoring is top-tier, with heart rate, blood oxygen, and advanced workout metrics.

For adventurers, the Ultra 2 includes a new modular Ultra watch face, enhanced Precision Start for workouts, and the ability to explore off-grid with its Wayfinder tools. Plus, the improved battery life lasts up to 36 hours, so you can rely on it even during multi-day adventures.

This Black Friday, EE is offering the Ultra 2 for £649—a £150 saving off its usual price of £799. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to Apple’s toughest and most advanced watch, now’s the time. It’s the perfect blend of style, performance, and durability at a fantastic price.