Best Garmin Black Friday deals live – Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and more!

What's Black Friday for? Getting a new Garmin, of course! Aren't we all lucky, as there are tons of cheap Garmin deals to browse this time of the year.

Here at T3 Towers, we've been testing and reviewing the best Garmin watches for as long as the site's been up and running. From Forerunners and Fenixes to Vivoactives and Venus, we know them all, and know exactly which offers are worth your attention (and hard-earned cash).

This year's top watches seem to be the Fenix 7 range, the Epix Pro Gen 2, the Venu 2 and the always-reliable Instinct and Instinct 2. Of course, many Forerunners are also on offer, including some top-banana Forerunner 265 deals.

Check out T3's best smartwatch Black Friday deals live blog for offers on other wearables, including Suunto, Polar, Apple and more. We also have a roundup of the best running shoe Black Friday deals, if you need a new pair of those.

Garmin : Holiday Sale with up to £150 on watches and training equipment

: Holiday Sale with up to £150 on watches and training equipment Amazon : Up to 30% off Fenix, Epix Pro, Forerunner and more

: Up to 30% off Fenix, Epix Pro, Forerunner and more Currys : Up to £180 off Venu 3, Vivoactive 5 and more

: Up to £180 off Venu 3, Vivoactive 5 and more Jura Watches : up to £164 off Instinct 2, Quantix 7 and more

: up to £164 off Instinct 2, Quantix 7 and more John Lewis : Up to £269 off Fenix 7 Pro, Forerunner 265S and more

: Up to £269 off Fenix 7 Pro, Forerunner 265S and more American Golf : Huge savings on the Approach range!

: Huge savings on the Approach range! Very.co.uk : Up to £221 off Lily 2, Fenix 7X Solar, HRM Prp Plus and more

: Up to £221 off Lily 2, Fenix 7X Solar, HRM Prp Plus and more Boots: Up to £113 off Index S2 Smart Scales, Forerunner 55 and more

Best Garmin Black Friday deals: Editor's Choice

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro (47mm): was £739 now £469.99 at John Lewis The top-of-the-range Fenix 7 Pro just dropped to a crazy low price at John Lewis for Black Friday! You get a Sapphire Solar lens, 1.3" always-on display, 24/7 health and wellness monitoring, offline maps, long battery life, training and recovery advice... the list goes on!

Garmin Tacx FLUX S Smart Trainer: was £599.99 now £399.99 at Garmin This direct-drive indoor cycling trainer is designed for realistic and efficient training sessions. It offers accurate power measurement within 3% and can simulate inclines up to 10%. The trainer is compatible with popular cycling apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad, providing a seamless virtual riding experience. Save one-third on the Flux S smart trainer – perfect for winter training season!