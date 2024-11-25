Live
Best Garmin Black Friday deals live – Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and more!
Score big savings this Black Friday on Garmins, from top-notch smartwatches to feature-packed fitness trackers and everything in between
What's Black Friday for? Getting a new Garmin, of course! Aren't we all lucky, as there are tons of cheap Garmin deals to browse this time of the year.
Here at T3 Towers, we've been testing and reviewing the best Garmin watches for as long as the site's been up and running. From Forerunners and Fenixes to Vivoactives and Venus, we know them all, and know exactly which offers are worth your attention (and hard-earned cash).
This year's top watches seem to be the Fenix 7 range, the Epix Pro Gen 2, the Venu 2 and the always-reliable Instinct and Instinct 2. Of course, many Forerunners are also on offer, including some top-banana Forerunner 265 deals.
Check out T3's best smartwatch Black Friday deals live blog for offers on other wearables, including Suunto, Polar, Apple and more. We also have a roundup of the best running shoe Black Friday deals, if you need a new pair of those.
- Garmin: Holiday Sale with up to £150 on watches and training equipment
- Amazon: Up to 30% off Fenix, Epix Pro, Forerunner and more
- Currys: Up to £180 off Venu 3, Vivoactive 5 and more
- Jura Watches: up to £164 off Instinct 2, Quantix 7 and more
- John Lewis: Up to £269 off Fenix 7 Pro, Forerunner 265S and more
- American Golf: Huge savings on the Approach range!
- Very.co.uk: Up to £221 off Lily 2, Fenix 7X Solar, HRM Prp Plus and more
- Boots: Up to £113 off Index S2 Smart Scales, Forerunner 55 and more
Best Garmin Black Friday deals: Editor's Choice
The top-of-the-range Fenix 7 Pro just dropped to a crazy low price at John Lewis for Black Friday! You get a Sapphire Solar lens, 1.3" always-on display, 24/7 health and wellness monitoring, offline maps, long battery life, training and recovery advice... the list goes on!
This direct-drive indoor cycling trainer is designed for realistic and efficient training sessions. It offers accurate power measurement within 3% and can simulate inclines up to 10%. The trainer is compatible with popular cycling apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad, providing a seamless virtual riding experience. Save one-third on the Flux S smart trainer – perfect for winter training season!
The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar boasts solar charging, delivering virtually unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode with sufficient sunlight. Its high-resolution monochrome display is housed in a rugged, 10ATM-rated case for water resistance up to 100 meters. Features include GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo for precise navigation, heart rate monitoring, Pulse Ox, and Body Battery energy tracking. Save £79 now!
Run, run as fast as you can
Just in: the Garmin Forerunner 965 has just been reduced to an all-time low price of £499 at Blacks (that’s £101 off the RRP price!). Have we ever seen this top-tier multisport watch this cheap? Definitely not. After all, the 965 is basically king of the Forerunner family, and the perfect companion for serious running athletes.
Pro-level tracking for epic journeys
The Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 is a powerhouse smartwatch with unmatched features for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. Its vibrant AMOLED display is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, delivering crystal-clear visuals in any light. Advanced multi-band GPS ensures accurate tracking, while preloaded maps and navigation tools make it a trusted companion for adventurers. Packed with training tools like real-time stamina tracking, heart rate monitoring, and advanced sleep metrics, it’s ideal for optimizing performance and recovery. With up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, it’s built to go the distance!
Buy the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 for £502.99 (was £709.99) at Amazon.
Fit Club
Garmin's Venu 2 is a fitness-forward smartwatch packed with features to help you exercise and recover more efficiently. It has a large AMOLED screen, offline music capability, and long battery life. The watch can even provide workout animations on your wrist. It's a well-rounded package, and now it's down to just under £200 at Amazon!