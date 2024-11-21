Live
Best smartwatch Black Friday deals live – Apple, Samsung, Garmin, Fitbit and more!
We'll help you find the best offers on all the top brands so you can keep track of your health for less
Black Friday is here, and with it came an deluge of smartwatch deals. It's not uncommon to see wearables on offer during the year's biggest shopping event, but that doesn't change the fact the deals are good. Reeeeeeeeealy good.
The best smartwatches include a wide variety of products, from the best Apple Watches (geared towards more casual users) to the best Garmin watches (aimed at athletes).
While even five years ago, it was a novelty to see people walking around the street with a smartwatch, these days, it's not uncommon for many to wear smartwatches and smart rings simultaneously.
This year, I'm seeing a lot of excellent Garmin Black Friday deals, which fill my heart with joy. I've been a huge fan of the brand for years, and as they say, there's always room for one more Garmin in your collection, so I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for good Forerunner offers.
Apple also started dropping the prices of its latest wearables, so I wouldn't be surprised to see Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2 offers. Without further ado, let's see those smartwatch deals!
Best smartwatch Black Friday deals: Editor's Choice
One of the most exciting smartwatch releases in 2024, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, received a healthy price cut for Black Friday. It's a superb, rugged wearable with a heap load of smart, health and fitness features. Connects seamlessly with other Samsung products. Don't miss out on this deal!
See your fitness in a whole new light
The Venu 2 used to hold the top spot in T3's best Garmin watch as the best wearable for fitness tracking before the release of its equally brilliant successor, the Garmin Venu 3 (which is also currently reduced on Amazon). It has a long battery life for an AMOLED watch, it’s pretty, and it has a ton of cool features to assist your training, including muscle maps. Now that it's nearly 40% off RRP, I highly recommend checking it out!
Set the pace
The Pacer Pro is a very capable multisport watch. It's very Polar in the sense that it puts a huge emphasis on recovery and training optimisation, as well as tracking over 150 sports modes, sleep, stress, and so on. The brand decided to absolutely obliterate the price, cutting it nearly in half in all three colourways, saving you £120 in the process!
Wrist-worthy innovation
Not the biggest discout, but the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is on offer at Amazon, selling for £290, Well, when I say it's not the biggest discount, it's still £60 off, which is not too shabby! The Series 9 introduces the Double Tap feature, as well as offline Siri and a bunch of other scrumptious fearures. Amazon says it's only got 15 more in stock, so I'd hurry if I were you.
Fast, sleek, unstoppable
I like a Garmin like the next person, but there are other wearable brands that might be worth your attention. Amazfit is one of the up and coming companies that keeps putting out excellent wearables for not a lot of money. This Black Friday, they decided to slach the price of the Cheetah Pro, which comes with similar training-specific features that you’d find on a Garmin, like Vo2 max, training load and recovery time estimations, among other things. For £149, it's a steal.
Buy the Cheetah Pro multisport watch at Amazfit for £149 (was £299.99).
Master of the mud
Let's start with *cough* different smartwatch deal. Casio's G-Shock Master Of G Land Mudman watch is smart, for sure, but it also has a lot of charisma. People either love or hate G-Shock (maybe they should rename it Casio Marmite); if you're part of the former group, yo ucan save £124 right now at House of Watches on the Red & Black colourway.
Buy the Casio G-Shock Master Of G Land Mudman for £225 at House of Watches.