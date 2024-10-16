Best Black Friday Garmin deals 2024: score big smartwatch savings

Black Friday isn’t too far away, which means there’ll be some cheap Garmin deals for you to get your hands on. Whether you’re looking to take better charge of your health, track your workouts, or even want to get a deeper insight into your sleep, there’s no better time to treat yourself to one of these fitness trackers than Black Friday.

The official date for Black Friday 2024 is 29th November, so you’ve still got some time to do your research and decide which Garmin is right for you. At T3, our team of tech experts have tested almost every Garmin release to date, so if you’re unsure which one is for you, check out our Garmin guide for some assistance.

We’ll be updating this article leading up and throughout the Black Friday period, so you have easy access to the top deals— so make sure you bookmark this page! That being said, some retailers already have some pretty juicy deals going that you may want to check out below.

Black Friday Garmin deals (UK)

Garmin Forerunner 55: Was £180, now £129.44 at Amazon The Forerunner 55 has an impressive 2-week battery life, built-in GPS, and monitors a range of running metrics with high accuracy, including time, distance, pace and speed during runs or walks. It also allows you to monitor overall health and wellness with the wrist-based heart rate sensor. Better still, the watch suggests workouts based on your training load and capabilities!

Garmin Venu 2: was £349, now £229 at Very.co.uk Garmin's most competent fitness smartwatch, the Venu 2 is the perfect companion for those who live a healthy lifestyle. There are 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, preloaded workouts and more. Better still, the Venu 2 even has storage for offline music listening.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was £649.99, now £324.99 at H.Samuel The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is a stylish yet rugged wearable featuring a bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display and durable construction. It excels in advanced health and fitness tracking, offering precise GPS and various sports modes. Despite its sophisticated features, it maintains a long battery life.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was £619.99, now £485 at Amazon The Garmin Fenix 7 is a robust multisport smartwatch with improved solar charging, multi-band GPS, and multi-continent mapping. It boasts extended battery life (up to 5 weeks), a built-in flashlight and a real-time stamina tracker, making it ideal for both outdoor enthusiasts and fitness aficionados.

Garmin Fenix 7S Pro Sapphire Solar Edition: was £839.99, now £639 at Ernest Jones With all the same fantastic features as the above model, the main difference is the Pro Sapphire Solar Edition has a Power Sapphire lens for even better durability and scratch resistance.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: was £249.99, now £208.07 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 is a pretty smartwatch, perfect for everyday tracking and general training. It has a super bright AMOLED screen, 30 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps (including for wheelchair users). It provides detailed health insights, from heart rate to stress, can receive smart notifications, has Garmin Pay, music access, and a decent 11 day battery life.

Black Friday Garmin deals (US)

Garmin Venu 3: was $449.99, now $399.99 at Amazon The Garmin Venu 3 is a versatile fitness and wellness smartwatch featuring a bright AMOLED display, advanced health tracking including sleep and nap detection. It also supports contactless payments and offline music from Spotify and other services, making it a comprehensive tool for everyday health and connectivity needs.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2): was $899.99, now $517.80 at Amazon The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) excels in advanced health and fitness tracking, offering precise GPS and various sports modes. Despite its sophisticated features, it maintains a long battery life and is a stylish yet rugged wearable with a bright 1.3-inch AMOLED display and durable construction.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: was $899.99, now $639.30 at Amazon The Garmin Fenix 7 boasts an extended battery life (up to 5 weeks), has a built-in flashlight and a real-time stamina tracker. It's a robust multisport smartwatch with improved solar charging, multi-band GPS, and multi-continent mapping, making it ideal for both outdoor enthusiasts and fitness aficionados.