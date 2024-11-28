Le Creuset’s Black Friday sale is live – here’s 7 cookware deals you need to buy

The best Black Friday deals are in full swing, and if you’re an avid chef and baker like me, you’ll be thrilled to hear that the Le Creuset Black Friday sale is live!

Dubbed ‘Colourful Friday’ by the brand, Le Creuset is offering up to 50% off its iconic cast iron enamelled cookware, including discounts on casserole dishes, soup pots, dishes, mugs, utensils and entire cooking sets.

Whether Le Creuset is worth the money or not is constantly up for debate, but as someone who owns a few Le Creuset pieces, I can confidently say that it’s the real deal. I love my Le Creuset serving dishes, spoon rest (yes, I really do have a Le Creuset spoon rest), and utensils, and they have yet to fail me – I truly expect them to last me for years to come.

But Le Creuset can be a little on the pricey side, so if you want to get your hands on a dish or two, the Le Creuset Colourful Friday sale is the place to look. Below, I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday Le Creuset deals you can find right now.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Oval Casserole: was £369 , now £205 at Le Creuset

Get 44% off the Le Creuset Cast Iron Classic Oval Casserole in the Colourful Friday sale. Arguably the most iconic product from Le Creuset, this casserole dish can make multiple one-pot meals, and comes in many different colours, including this indigo shade from the Tradition collection.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Soup Pot: was £315 , now £185 at Le Creuset

It’s soup season, and the Le Creuset Cast Iron Soup Pot is now £130 off at Le Creuset. It has a stylish rounded design, and an accompanying lid that’s perfect for soups and one-pot dishes.

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Classic Rectangular Dishes: was £102 , now £60 at Le Creuset

The Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Classic Rectangular Dishes are now just £60 in the Black Friday sales. The dishes come in 26 and 32cm sizes, and are ideal for cooking and serving roast dinners and other meals. Available in colours from the Classic collection.

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Heritage Round Baking Dishes: was £85 , now £42 at Le Creuset

Get 50% off the Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 2 Heritage Round Baking Dishes for Black Friday. The two dishes are made for baking, and have high edges to make it easier to take them in and out of the oven. They’re crafted from specialist clay fired at high temperatures, so can withstand the highest of heats.

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick 6-Piece Cookware Set: was £969 , now £545 at Le Creuset

Save £424 on the Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick 6-Piece Cookware Set in this Black Friday deal. The set contains two 16cm and 18cm saucepans with glass lids, two 20cm and 28cm frying pans, a 24cm saute pan and a 24cm casserole dish with glass lid.

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel 3-Piece Cookware Set: was £535 , now £299 at Le Creuset

The Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel 3-Piece Cookware Set has been given a £236 price cut in its Colourful Friday sale. The set comes with a frying pan and two different size saucepans, complete with lids. It’s a great gift for any budding chef.

Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 4 Mugs: was £62 , now £31 at Le Creuset

The Le Creuset Stoneware Set of 4 Mugs are half price in the Black Friday deals. Available in cerise or meringue, the mugs have a delicate rounded design and are crafted from high quality clay which can keep your drinks hotter for longer.