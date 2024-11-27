I love my Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and they're now at their lowest price yet

The EssilorLuxottica and Meta partnership has come a long way since they first paired up for the Ray-Ban Stories glasses back in 2021. The latest Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have regularly been updated with new features, and there are plenty of styles to suit everyone, these days.

I love my pair, having taken them on a family holiday this summer and captured some great first-person perspective photos and video. And they're getting even better with new AI capabilities.

Now you can see why for yourself, with the cunning fusion of fashion and tech getting big Black Friday discounts.

You can get up to £90 off a number of great styles, with clear, shaded or even transition lenses.

All of the above deals are just some of the styles we've focused on (no pun intended). There are plenty more available as part of the major Black Friday sales.

As well as Argos, UK retailer Very has a great selection. And Meta itself is matching most of the biggest deals, right across the range.

That includes the newer Skyler form factor, which is a cross between the Wayfarer and Headliner, I feel. And, with even more powerful AI features planned for 2025 – to come in free updates – whatever you buy now could be even more useful and better down the line.