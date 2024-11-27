I love my Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and they're now at their lowest price yet

The Ray-Ban Meta AI-powered sunglasses and glasses get massive Black Friday discounts

The EssilorLuxottica and Meta partnership has come a long way since they first paired up for the Ray-Ban Stories glasses back in 2021. The latest Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have regularly been updated with new features, and there are plenty of styles to suit everyone, these days.

I love my pair, having taken them on a family holiday this summer and captured some great first-person perspective photos and video. And they're getting even better with new AI capabilities.

Now you can see why for yourself, with the cunning fusion of fashion and tech getting big Black Friday discounts.

You can get up to £90 off a number of great styles, with clear, shaded or even transition lenses.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer – Matte Black, Polar Gradient Graphite
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer – Matte Black, Polar Gradient Graphite: was £329 now £239

Coming with gradated polarised lenses, this pair are about as classic Ray-Ban as you can get.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer – Large Black Transitions
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer – Large Black Transitions: was £379 now £299

A classic Ray-Ban style again, these Wayfarers come with Transition lenses. That means they are light sensitive and turn from clear to tinted depending on the strength of the sunlight.

Ray-Ban Meta Headliner – Shiny Warm Stone, Saffron Yellow
Ray-Ban Meta Headliner – Shiny Warm Stone, Saffron Yellow: was £379 now £299

Headliner is a slightly rounder style than the Wayfarers, although the tech and concept are the same.

Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer – Shiny Black, Clear
Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer – Shiny Black, Clear: was £299 now £239

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses don't just come as sunglasses, you can also get clear lenses – like these here. Prescription lenses are also available.

All of the above deals are just some of the styles we've focused on (no pun intended). There are plenty more available as part of the major Black Friday sales.

As well as Argos, UK retailer Very has a great selection. And Meta itself is matching most of the biggest deals, right across the range.

That includes the newer Skyler form factor, which is a cross between the Wayfarer and Headliner, I feel. And, with even more powerful AI features planned for 2025 – to come in free updates – whatever you buy now could be even more useful and better down the line.

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

