DJI Black Friday Sale is now live – these are the deals I'd buy

DJI launched its Black Friday sale, and yes, it does include drones! The star of the show is the Mini 4K, which can now be yours for just over £300 – not a bad price for a drone capable of shooting 4k@30fps videos. The Osmo Action 4 is also down to a tantalisingly low price: it can be yours for less than £200.
Shop the DJI Black Friday Sale
As well as offering some pretty good discounts already, the best drone manufacturer is also teasing us about what lies ahead. On 21 November, you'll be able to save over £100 on the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo and nearly £300 on the Power 1000 portable power station. Happy Black Friday, everyone!
If these aren't your cup of tea, there are plenty more DJI Black Friday deals to choose from. We also have a roundup of the best Black Friday deals overall, from tech to home bargains. Also, the GoPro HERO 13 Black just got its first Black Friday price drop, if action camera offers are what you're after.
The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo adds an extra battery to this capable little sun-249g drone. With a 31-minute max flight time, 10 km video transmission, and intelligent features like QuickShots and Panorama, the Mini 4K is ideal for beginners seeking high-quality aerial footage. A steal for this price!
The DJI Osmo Action 4 features a 1/1.3-inch sensor, 4K/120fps video, 10-bit D-Log M colour, and a 155° ultra-wide FOV. It's waterproof up to 18m, offers 2.5 hours of battery life, and includes 360° HorizonSteady stabilisation for versatile action recording. Under £200!
The Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo includes the Osmo Action 3 camera, three Extreme Batteries, a Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, two Rubber Lens Protectors, two Quick-Release Adapter Mounts, a Flat Adhesive Base, two Locking Screws, a Type-C to Type-C PD Cable, a Multifunctional Battery Case, a 1.5m Extension Rod, and two DJI Logo Stickers. New, bargain price!
The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 is a compact, foldable smartphone stabiliser featuring 3-axis stabilisation, ActiveTrack 6.0, and a built-in extension rod. It offers quick launch capabilities and integrates seamlessly with the DJI Mimo app for intuitive shooting and editing. Well under £100 now!
Matt Kollat
