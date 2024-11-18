DJI Black Friday Sale is now live – these are the deals I'd buy

DJI launched its Black Friday sale, and yes, it does include drones! The star of the show is the Mini 4K, which can now be yours for just over £300 – not a bad price for a drone capable of shooting 4k@30fps videos. The Osmo Action 4 is also down to a tantalisingly low price: it can be yours for less than £200.

Shop the DJI Black Friday Sale

As well as offering some pretty good discounts already, the best drone manufacturer is also teasing us about what lies ahead. On 21 November, you'll be able to save over £100 on the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo and nearly £300 on the Power 1000 portable power station. Happy Black Friday, everyone!

If these aren't your cup of tea, there are plenty more DJI Black Friday deals to choose from. We also have a roundup of the best Black Friday deals overall, from tech to home bargains. Also, the GoPro HERO 13 Black just got its first Black Friday price drop, if action camera offers are what you're after.

