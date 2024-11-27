Shark's top-rated handheld vac is currently half price for Black Friday – but be quick

It won't last for long...

Shark Wandvac deal
(Image credit: Shark)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in Deals

Black Friday is always a great time to snag one of the best vacuum cleaners, with many brands dropping the price of their best-sellers. Many retailers have joined in on the discounts this year, but Amazon is still a go-to for the best bargains.

Whilst browsing, I came across one of the Shark WandVac 1.0, a handheld vacuum that earned an impressive four stars in our full review last year. One of its standout features is its seamless conversion between stick and handheld, making it incredibly versatile for tackling a wide range of cleaning tasks.

Well, the WandVac 1.0 is currently 51% off, reducing it from £159 to just under £78. The cheapest the WandVac 1.0 has ever been is £73, so it's not far off at all.

Shark WandVac 1.0
Shark WandVac 1.0: was £159 now £77.99 at Amazon

The Shark WandVac 1.0 is hardly ever this cheap, so grab it whilst you still can.

View Deal

Our reviewer did mention that the battery life isn't great, but it's more than adequate for small jobs and the charging process is simple and straightforward.

Whilst it might not be the most glamorous of gifts, the Shark WandVac 1.0 is a great option for those who appreciate a clean and tidy home. Although, you may want to check with your recipient that it's on their Christmas lift before you make any purchases. Check out our round up of the best Christmas gifts 2024 for more options.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸