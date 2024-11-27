This Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Black Friday deal is seriously pricey

If you fancy spoiling yourself with a bottle of champagne, there are some discounts to be had in the Black Friday sales. However, this Veuve Cliquot deal in the Harrods Black Friday sale is a little special.

On the plus side, the saving is huge, with a discount of £7,000 on the list price. The down side is that the sale price is still a rather hefty £58,000. Of course, this is no ordinary champagne gift set.

The Veuve Clicquot Baccarat La Grande Dame Inkwell Champagne Case features six bottles of vintage champagne in Brut and Brut Rosé from 1989, 2004 and 2008. It also comes with four crystal glasses, a leather serving tray, inkwell shaped ice bucket and a private invitation to visit Veuve Clicquot's Chateau.

This deal is only available in store through Harrod's personal shopping team, but you can find some more deals on Veuve bottles that are almost as tasty.

