This Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Black Friday deal is seriously pricey

If you fancy spoiling yourself with a bottle of champagne, there are some discounts to be had in the Black Friday sales. However, this Veuve Cliquot deal in the Harrods Black Friday sale is a little special.
On the plus side, the saving is huge, with a discount of £7,000 on the list price. The down side is that the sale price is still a rather hefty £58,000. Of course, this is no ordinary champagne gift set.
The Veuve Clicquot Baccarat La Grande Dame Inkwell Champagne Case features six bottles of vintage champagne in Brut and Brut Rosé from 1989, 2004 and 2008. It also comes with four crystal glasses, a leather serving tray, inkwell shaped ice bucket and a private invitation to visit Veuve Clicquot's Chateau.
This deal is only available in store through Harrod's personal shopping team, but you can find some more deals on Veuve bottles that are almost as tasty.
If you want some seriously special champagne, this gift set offers a big saving but still a huge price.
More Veuve Clicquot deals
Save 13% on a bottle of Yellow Label Veuve Clicquot right now on Amazon.
As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.
