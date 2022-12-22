Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider workout is a full body blast that left me breathless

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I have a strange hobby; I enjoy copying the workouts of actors who star in movies that flopped. I was fascinated by Alexander Skarsgård's Northman workout, and I really enjoyed Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 exercise routine. And although the movies didn't quite make much money at the box office, the workouts and body transformation of Hollywood stars featured in the films are still awe-inspiring.

Take, for example, Alicia Vikander's Tomb Raider workout. This intense programme involves a range of exercises using an assault or exercise bike, a heavy set of dumbbells and a Swiss ball, as demonstrated in the intro of the workout video by celebrity trainer Magnus Lygdback. And sure enough, she looks fit as a fiddle in the workout video and the movie, too.

One thing I appreciate in this workout is that it uses simple home gym equipment, such as dumbbells and a swiss ball; nothing too elaborate that people might not have at home. Even if Magnus recommends an air bike for warm-up, you can do any other cardio exercise to get your muscles and heart ready for training. Check out the workout:

As you can tell, this is a fast-paced and intense workout, and even if you aren't a fan of high-intensity activities, they have so many benefits it's worth including them in your routine time and again. It can help you burn calories in a shorter period and increase your cardio fitness (and VO2 max) level as your body consumes more oxygen during exercise. Using a Swiss ball can help improve your flexibility by adding to your range of movements; these can also help stabilise and strengthen your core muscles. The exercises, sets and reps mentioned in the video:

Warm up: 5-minute cardio

10 Reps x 4 Sets Front Squat With Dumbbell

20 Reps x 3 Sets Dumbbell stationery Lunges 20 Reps x 3 Sets

12 Reps x 3 Sets Knee Tucks On Swiss Ball

20 Reps x 3 Sets Skater Jumps/ Skaters

4 Sets of 1 Min Stir The Pot

Don't own any equipment and not planning on getting any, either? Try this 10-minute bodyweight home workout instead of Alicia's detailed above. Or if you're on a mission to bolster your arms, we recommend checking out this 10-minute, two-light dumbbell home workout. You might need a couple of dumbbells for this workout anyway, so why now peruse T's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides? Or you can check out the best dumbbell deals below.