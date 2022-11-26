Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 exercise routine is the biceps workout I needed

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For a long time, I have been searching for an arm workout that's not your usual macho affair. Sure, Chris Hemsworth and Henry Cavill look pretty muscular in their spandex suits, but not everyone wants to look that buff. I, for one, prefer the way Gal Gadot looked in Wonder Woman 1984. Luckily enough, the personal trainer who got her ready for the movie shared some of the exercises she used in a video!

Although the workout isn't mind-blowingly complex, I liked how Magnus Lygdback described the movie-making process: "It's like running a marathon; you do it over a long period. It's crucial not only to stay healthy but also injury-free." That's exactly what I need, as I'm not in a rush to build muscle, and I'm happy to develop muscle definition sustainably, which will always take longer.

To get ready for the movie, Gal trained five times a week. She completed a full-body workout in the first three days, then did it all over again in the last two days. That said, this workout isn't her full workout; what Magnus explains below is her arm routine. It's not quite intense as Natalie Portman's Thor workout – another good point in my books – but it's challenging enough to kick-start muscle growth.

The seven exercises require using an Assault Bike or a similar air bike (check out our best air bike guide for more info), a medium-sized set of dumbbells (here are T3's best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbells guides) and a PVC pipe. Alternatively, you can substitute the bike for a rowing machine; it's probably more likely you have one at home, but if you haven't, here are the best rowing machines right now.

The exercises incorporate strength training for your biceps, triceps and abdominal muscles, as well as High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT). The workout also uses supersets, which are two consecutive exercises performed without a break. The assault or air bike is typically used for high-intensity cardio training and can really work your upper body. The faster you wriggle the handles, the stronger the resistance becomes. The exercises are:

Warm-up

5-minutes of HIIT on an assault bike or exercise bike

HIIT

20 seconds on/off for six rounds

Biceps

Alternating bicep curls (8 repetitions for each arm x 3 sets)

Triceps

Skull crushers (12 repetitions x 3 sets)

Superset 1

Bicep cable curl into a tricep push down (12 repetitions each x 3 sets)

Superset 2

Isolated bicep curl against a wall straight (10 repetitions x 3 sets)

Lateral raise (12 repetitions x 3 sets)

Hollow hold

45 seconds x 4 sets

