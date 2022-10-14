Forget dumbbells – This no-equipment home workout will build back muscles in just 10 minutes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Back exercises shouldn't be neglected in your workout schedule, as overly concentrating on chest exercises or shoulder workouts can potentially lead to upper-crossed syndrome, the rounding of the shoulders and the head leaning forward – you don't want that! Instead, try this 10-minute not-equipment home workout to strengthen the back and straighten your shoulders.

Your back consists of large and small muscles, such as the latissimus dorsi and rhomboid, that need to operate together when performing exercises while supporting your spine. Including the best back exercises in your workouts can help improve your posture, prevent debilitating lower back pain and enhance your range of motion.

In this workout by American fitness trainer Eleni Demos, we’re tasked with completing several back exercises that should be completed for 30-seconds each with no rest periods. Only an exercise mat is required to perform these exercises which will help strengthen and tone your back muscles. Each exercise should last for 30 seconds with no rest periods:

Back squeeze to extend (R)

Back squeeze to extend (L)

Side plank back squeeze (R)

Sid plank back squeeze (L)

Plank row

Superman pull-to extend

Arm & leg lift (R)

Arm & leg lift (L)

Dolphin

Butterfly

Commandos

Seated back squeeze to extend

Scapula push up

Push up on knees

Locust pose

Reverse plank reach

Snow angel

Pike dip into cobra

90-degree flys

Bird dog

Mastered this routine and looking for something more advanced? Check out this 5-minute dumbbell home workout. For those who don’t own any weights but have a pull-up bar, we recommend trying this 5-minute pull-up workout that will put your back muscles to the test. Although it's not necessary, you might want to consider getting a pair of workout shoes for added comfort during your workouts.