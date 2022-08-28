10-minute, two light dumbbells and this home workout to build muscle in your arms

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Is it possible to build muscle in your arms without heavy weights? Of course it is! You can build muscle using only bodyweight exercises, but adding light dumbbells can speed up the process. Case in point, this upper body workout uses two 5.5 Lb/2.5-kilo dumbbells and helps tone and strengthen your arms.

This home workout can develop your deltoid, biceps, triceps, rotator cuffs and also your core muscles, as many of the exercises are performed standing up. For those more accustomed to lifting weights, we recommend using adjustable dumbbells for increased intensity. Haven't got one? Check out T3's guide to the best adjustable dumbbells today!

Following a quick warm-up, you'll perform each exercise for 50 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest period, before moving on to the next one. There is also a 2-minute cool-down at the end – talking about well-rounded home workouts! The exercises are as follows:

Warm-up

Dumbbell-equipped punches (30 seconds)

Arm circles (30 seconds)

Modified push-up combined with child poses (50 seconds)

10-second rest

Main exercises

Tricep extension (50 seconds)

10-second rest

½ curls lowering arms to a 90-degree angle (50-seconds)

10-second rest

Delt flys (50 seconds)

10-second rest

Shoulder press (50-seconds)

10-second rest

Back row to tricep extension (50-seconds)

10-second rest

Two-way lateral raise (50 seconds)

10-second rest

Push-up negative with a three-second hold (50-seconds)

10-second rest

Warm down

Dumbbell-equipped punches (30 seconds)

Arm circles (30 seconds)

Modified push-up combined with child poses (50 seconds)

10-second rest

