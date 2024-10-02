The best Lumie SAD lamp hits super low price in early Prime Day deal

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is happening on 8th-9th October, but Amazon has already dropped its prices early on select products. Included in the pre-Prime Day 2 sale are plenty of deals on health and wellness, including wake-up lights and SAD lamps.

The best deal I’ve found in this category is on the Lumie Halo SAD lamp which is now 22% in this limited time deal.

Originally priced at £219, the five-star Lumie Halo is now £169.99, saving you £49.01 on this premium SAD lamp at Amazon.

As we enter autumn, the weather starts to change and the clocks will soon be going back. Due to the lack of sunlight, many people who experience seasonal affective disorder will start to notice a rise in symptoms. One way to combat SAD is by using one of the best SAD lamps to increase your light exposure and ease winter blues.

If you’re looking for a SAD lamp to help with symptoms, T3 recommends the Lumie Halo SAD lamp. In our five-star Lumie Halo review , our reviewer said that it genuinely made them feel better, thanks to its adjustable colour temperature, warm LEDs and cosy evening mode.

To view the Lumie Halo deal, click the link above or keep reading for more deals on Lumie products.

Lumie Halo: was £219 , now £169.99 at Amazon

Get the Lumie Halo for under £170 in this early Prime Big Deal Days discount. This unusual-looking SAD lamp uses 10,000 LUX to similar sunlight in an effort to improve your mood, focus and energy levels. The adjustable brightness and colours can also help set the mood in your bedroom, and regulate your sleep/wake cycle.

Known as light therapy pioneers, Lumie don’t just make SAD lamps – the brand is also known for its collection of wake up lights . For those who don’t think light therapy is what they need, or those who want to stop using alarms and wake up more naturally, then you’ll want to get a wake up light rather than a SAD lamp.

Right now at Amazon, you can also find cheaper prices on Lumie wake-up lights, including T3’s favourite model, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 – keep reading to find out more.