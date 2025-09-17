NEOM’s Wellbeing Pods return by popular demand – but only for a limited time

QUICK SUMMARY NEOM Wellbeing has relaunched its Wellbeing Pods in two limited-edition colours, Tortoiseshell and Clementine. The range now includes an upgraded standard Pod (£109/$145) with a touch display and 7-hour runtime, plus the Luxe model (£149/$185) with a remote control, premium finish, and a larger 12-hour tank.

After huge success over the years, NEOM Wellbeing fans will be glad to hear the brand has brought back its hugely popular Wellbeing Pods – this time in two limited-edition colourways.

Whilst the Pods have always been central to NEOM Wellbeing's range, the lineup has recently had a bit of a glow-up. The Luxe model now comes with a remote control and a bigger water tank, whilst the standard Pod has been upgraded with a sleek new touch display and an overall more polished look. The limited-edition colours – Tortoiseshell and Clementine – feel perfect for autumn cosiness and would also make gorgeous gifts ahead of the festive season.

Prices come in at £109/$145 for the standard Pod and £149/$185 for the Luxe, and both are available now via NEOM’s online store and select retailers, including John Lewis. The Tortoiseshell is available for both models, whereas the Clementine is exclusive to the standard Pod.

I’ve got to admit, I’m a huge fan of electric diffusers, and I think these new additions are absolutely gorgeous. The Luxe version has a generous 350ml tank that can mist for up to 12 hours, whilst the standard Pod offers around seven hours with its 150ml capacity.

Each Wellbeing Pod features a Clementine or Tortoiseshell glass cover, an up-cycled light wood base, a touch-sensitive display and more. Both options also allow users to tweak diffusion intensity, set timers and even use calming modes like Breathing Mode where the light gently brightens and dims to guide your breath.

