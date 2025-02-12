Amazon Echo speakers just got a cool free upgrade that can help your child fall asleep

QUICK SUMMARY Amazon Kids has teamed up with Vogue Williams on a new sleep story that can help children fall asleep faster. The Tumbles and Stripes story is available on all Alexa-enabled devices, including Echo speakers.

Amazon has given its Echo speakers and displays a cool free upgrade that can help your child fall asleep faster. Teaming up with TV presenter Vogue Williams, Amazon Kids has released a new sleep story called Tumble and Stripes – here’s how you can start using it.

Recent research conducted by Amazon has revealed that 25% of UK adults regularly struggle to put their children to bed. These bedtime challenges go on to affect adults' daily lives with 52% stating that they delay their own sleep to fix this, and 48% saying they’ve experienced increased stress.

In an effort to help adults get their children to fall asleep more easily, Amazon Kids has collaborated with TV presenter and parent Vogue Williams and leading sleep expert Professor Helen Ball from The Durham Infancy & Sleep Centre. The three have come up with a new sleep story called Tumbles and Stripes which has been scientifically backed to help children fall asleep.

Available on Alexa-enabled devices, like Echo smart speakers , Tumbles and Stripes tells the story of two tigers and their mother going through their bedtime routine. Professor Ball advised Williams – who narrates the story – on what it should incorporate, including repetition of phrases, soothing themes and decreasing volume as the story goes on.

Echo Sleep Stories - Main Film, 16x9 - YouTube Watch On

The story and its themes are designed to help kids process the events of their day and unwind and prepare for sleep by identifying with the characters’ pre-sleep routine. Coupled with the Echo Dot Kids smart speaker , which comes in dragon, tiger and owl designs, it could be the recipe for a good night’s sleep for children and parents.

To try the new sleep story, all you have to do is say ‘Alexa, help my child fall asleep’ and the story will start. Additionally, Alexa has also created a supporting Alexa Routine which you can pair with your smart home. When you activate it, the sleep story and brown noise will automatically start and your lights will also dim.