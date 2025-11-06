Shark’s best cordless vacuum gets £200 price cut at Currys for Black Friday

Looking for a cheap deal on a new vacuum cleaner? Well I’ve just found an incredible deal on Shark’s best cordless vacuum which is now half price, thanks to this huge £200 price cut at Currys.

Shop the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus deal at Currys

Is it too early to be talking about Black Friday? Never, especially as retailers like Currys have dropped their deals weeks early to help shoppers save extra money. Right now, Currys has slashed prices on TVs, laptops and other tech essentials – but the best deals can be found in the home section.

Case in point: the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus is now the cheapest it’s ever been. Originally priced at £399.99, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus is now just £199.99, saving you 50% on this premium cordless vacuum.

The best feature of the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus – and in fact, all Shark vacuums – is its Anti Hair Wrap technology. The head of the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus cleverly avoids tangles and can easily clean up short, long and pet hairs while keeping the brush head clean and unclogged.

For more versatility, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus uses Clean Sense IQ to detect different floor types and dirt levels. When it recognises extra dirty areas, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus will ramp up its suction power to offer the best clean.

To avoid allergens and smells, the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus has an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal which traps 99.9% of dirt and dust and prevents odours from escaping, too. The Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus also comes with crevice and multi-surface tools so you can use it for every area of your house.