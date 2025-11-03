Dyson’s most popular product just got a huge early Black Friday discount

As much as I don’t like to utter the dreaded words, it’s undeniable that Black Friday is fast approaching. This year, we’ve seen more and more retailers roll out their deals early, but one brand has jumped in especially early.

Dyson’s Black Friday deals are officially here, and there’s one that really stands out. The Dyson WashG1 was a huge launch for the brand, giving people the chance to vacuum and mop their floors at the same time. It scored an impressive five stars in our full review, and it’s still a firm favourite for many of us.

Unfortunately, the WashG1 has already sold out on Dyson’s own site – no surprise, given the retailers knocked a massive £200 off the price. However, I’ve done a bit of digging and found it in stock elsewhere for the same discount, including at Currys.

If you’ve ever wished cleaning your floors could feel even a little bit satisfying, the WashG1 is the one to beat. Not only does it mop, but it deep cleans with two counter-rotating rollers that scrub and lift grime in one smooth motion, whilst cleverly separating clean and dirty water so you’re not just spreading mess around.

When I tested it, I actually found it weirdly enjoyable to use. You can see exactly how much dirt it’s picking up, the rollers clean themselves as you go, and it glides like a dream. If there’s ever been a time to upgrade your cleaning game – it’s now. Grab yours whilst you still can.