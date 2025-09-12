Dyson’s best cordless vacuum cleaner is now £150 cheaper – but be quick!

If you’re looking to upgrade your floorcare, the best Dyson vacuum cleaner is now £150 cheaper than it’s ever been – but you’ll want to be quick!

Shop the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute deal

Originally priced at £649.99, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is now just £499.99, saving you £150 on this premium cordless vacuum cleaner . This deal is part of Dyson Week, the brand’s weekly sale so you can expect this discount to disappear fast if you’re not faster!

Our reviewer and vacuum expert, Derek Adams, gave it five stars in our Dyson V15 Detect Absolute review . He commented that while “it’s not a huge step up from the V11 but, okay, Dyson V15 Detect Absolute now officially supplants it as the world's best cordless vac… there's no faulting its light weight, impressive cleaning power and advanced accessories.”

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £649.99 now £499.99 at Dyson UK Save £150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute at Dyson. This cordless vacuum has 240 air watts of suction power that tackles dirt, dust and other debris on multiple floor types. This deal is available on the gold version of the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute, so not only does it perform well, but it has the looks, too. Read more ▼

The eagle eyed of you will have noticed that the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute holds the number one spot in both our Dyson vacuum cleaner and cordless vacuum cleaner guides. It’s because compared to the other vacuums we’ve tried, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is the very best and has been hard to beat.

Aside from its cleaning prowess, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute has an anti-tangle brush roll that ensures pet and human hair doesn’t clog the vacuum’s head. The bin of the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute traps and eliminates dust with its 99.99% HEPA filtration system that ensures dust doesn’t get back in the air and trigger allergies.

As a cordless model, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute has a 60 minute run time and is quick to recharge with its wall dock and charger. It also comes with two cleaner heads – one that lights up – a combination tool and a built-in dusting and crevice tool for more versatile and customisable cleaning.