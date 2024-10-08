The 5 Prime Day gift card deals you should buy before they’re gone

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is finally here, and one of the best ways to save money while still treating your friends and family is to buy a gift card in the October Prime Day deals.
View all Prime Day gift card deals
Shop the full Prime Big Deal Days sale
Right now, Amazon is offering up to 20% off select gift cards for popular restaurants and cinema venues. To help you find the best offers, I’ve rounded up the top five gift card deals you can find today – but you can also click the links above to shop more gift cards or the full Prime Big Deal Days sale.
ODEON Gift Card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
The ODEON Gift Card is now £21.25 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It can be used in ODEON or online to purchase film tickets, food and drink. This deal is on the physical version of the gift card so when you buy it, it’ll be delivered to your home.
Pizza Hut Gift Card: was £20, now £16 at Amazon
Get 20% off this Pizza Hut Gift Card in this October Prime Day deal. For physical Pizza Hut restaurants, you can spend your £20 gift card on food and drink – but you only pay £16, thanks to this discount at Amazon.
VUE Gift Card: was £25, now £21.25 at Amazon
If you’re more of a VUE cinema person, you can currently get 15% off a £20 VUE gift card at Amazon. It’s a great gift for those who love a night at the movies, and it can be used at any VUE cinema in the UK to buy tickets, drinks, food, and VIP upgrades.
Bella Italia Gift Card: was £20, now £17 at Amazon
Before your cinema night, treat yourself to a Bella Italia – and now the £20 gift card is just £17 for Prime Day. This gift card has a 24-month expiry date so you have two years to spend it on food and drink at a Bella Italia restaurant.
Café Rouge Gift Card: was £20, now £17 at Amazon
Now just £17, this Prime Day deal cuts the price of the Café Rouge gift card, but you still get £20 to spend at its restaurants. This gift card also has a 24-month expiry date, so you have plenty of time to spend it.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!