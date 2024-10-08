This Philips Hue Starter Kit is all you need to start a smart home, and it's now 40% off for Prime Day

If you're looking to upgrade your smart home with smart lighting, Philips Hue has always been, and remains, the best system you can buy. Whilst its pricing reflects the premium quality of its products, it's absolutely worth the investment – and we can't recommend them enough.

That said, if you're looking to save some money, Philips Hue starter kits are the perfect place to start. These bundles offer multiple Hue products at a more affordable price, making them ideal for anyone wanting to begin their Philips Hue smart home journey without being overwhelmed by product choices.

What's more is that a number of them are currently reduced in Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, allowing you to save even more money on top of the existing discount. This one in particular includes two White and Colour Ambiance smart bulbs, a smart button and Hue Bridge, all for the price of £82. That's a pretty impressive deal...

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Light Bulb Starter Kit: was £134.99, now £82.24 at Amazon (save £52)

This Philips Hue Starter Kit has had a massive price drop for Prime Day. It'll provide you with everything you need to set up smart lights at home for the first time, including two smart bulbs, a smart button and the Philips Hue Bridge.

Why should buy a Philips Hue Starter Kit?

Philips Hue lets you control your lights from your smartphone or using a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and are the best smart bulbs you can buy right now.

You can switch colours according to what mood you're in, or what time of day it is. Set up the living room for the perfect movie night with dimmed red lighting or get stuck into a good book with a bright yellow. It's all adjustable on a detailed colour wheel or you can choose from tonnes of preset scenes in the Hue app.

Not will they make things easier when you're at home but they'll give you peace of mind when you're away as well. You can set schedules for them to turn on or off at different times of day to make it look like you're in and act as a burglar deterrent. What's more, is that they save energy in comparison to incandescent bulbs too.

Check out the rest of our Prime Day Smart Home deals before you go.