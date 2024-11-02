These are the 3 IKEA smart home products I'll be buying in November

Beyond its famous meatballs and convenient flat-pack furniture, IKEA has been expanding rapidly into smart home tech over the last few years. In 2024 alone, the retailer launched three new smart sensors and its first-ever LED light strip, signalling its commitment to growing its smart home offerings.
I’m currently building up my IKEA smart home setup, adding three new products each month. After a short break, I’m excited to share my top picks for November, and there's some nice options here that would work in anyone's home.
Make sure you take a look at my February and March selections if you're looking to get started too.
1. INSPELNING Plug
Everyone loves the best smart plugs, but IKEA’s new INSPELNING plug adds a fresh twist. Not only does it convert regular appliances into smart ones, but it also tracks energy use, letting you monitor your power consumption via the IKEA Home smart app when connected to the DIRIGERA hub.
It’s a handy, eco-friendly gadget that combines convenience with energy awareness. Oh, and it's under a tenner!
Get the INSPELNING smart plug for £9 at IKEA
2. JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel
Also released this year was the new JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel. Offering an impressive brightness of 1150 lumens, it can be paired with the DIRIGERA hub and seamlessly controlled via the IKEA Home smart app.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
It measures 30 x 30 cm, comes in a clean white finish, and requires hardwiring. However, it supports wireless dimming for flexible ambiance control.
Get the JETSTRÖM LED smart wall light panel for £35 at IKEA
3. ROTHULT smart lock
Whilst it’s not recommended to use the ROTHULT smart lock for your main entrance, it’s ideal for securing drawers or cabinets to keep personal items private.
It comes with a master keycard to ensure only you have access to your belongings. Plus, there’s no need to worry about sudden battery drain – the lock emits a clear beep when it’s time to replace the batteries, giving you ample time to swap them out.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
Hidden sci-fi horror gem is the perfect boxset binge – season 3 is rated 100%
From season 3 is streaming on MGM+ right now – but you can catch seasons 1 and 2 on NOW in the UK
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Skip the sit-ups – these 7 standing core exercises actually build midsection muscle
These PT-approved exercises boost core strength and improve posture, for healthier movement
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
IKEA's brand new smart home sensor just got an exciting update
The PARASOLL is one of the three affordable smart home sensors IKEA unveiled at the end of 2023
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Amazon could be making its own smart pillow to combat sleep apnea – but I’m not convinced
Amazon files a patent to make its very own smart pillow
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Dyson desk light tracks local daylight and reacts to your surroundings – but it’ll cost you
The Dyson Solarcycle Morph adds extra daylight to your routine
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ecobee partners with Yale and August to add smart locks to its smart security system
Ecobee expands its security offering with smart lock integrations – but it’ll cost you
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google Nest’s new thermostat has better controls than before – thanks to this handy comfort feature
I only want the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat because of this accessory
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
eufyCam S3 Pro review: a smarter dual camera solution
This home security camera bundle works a treat although it comes with a high price tag that is thankfully justified
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Philips Hue Twilight review: bright, colourful and pricey – but the app is what really shines
The Philips Hue Twilight adds smart controls to your bedside lamp – but can it actually help you wake up naturally?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Did I leave the stove on?! This smart knob lets you turn off the burners remotely
Ome launches the Smart Knob 2.0 – and it could help prevent kitchen fires
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published