These are the 3 IKEA smart home products I'll be buying in November

The start of a new month only means one thing

IKEA JETSTRÖM LED smart wall light panel
(Image credit: IKEA)
Lizzie Wilmot
By
published
in Features

Beyond its famous meatballs and convenient flat-pack furniture, IKEA has been expanding rapidly into smart home tech over the last few years. In 2024 alone, the retailer launched three new smart sensors and its first-ever LED light strip, signalling its commitment to growing its smart home offerings.

I’m currently building up my IKEA smart home setup, adding three new products each month. After a short break, I’m excited to share my top picks for November, and there's some nice options here that would work in anyone's home.

Make sure you take a look at my February and March selections if you're looking to get started too.

1. INSPELNING Plug

INSPELNING smart plug

(Image credit: IKEA)

Everyone loves the best smart plugs, but IKEA’s new INSPELNING plug adds a fresh twist. Not only does it convert regular appliances into smart ones, but it also tracks energy use, letting you monitor your power consumption via the IKEA Home smart app when connected to the DIRIGERA hub.

It’s a handy, eco-friendly gadget that combines convenience with energy awareness. Oh, and it's under a tenner!

Get the INSPELNING smart plug for £9 at IKEA

2. JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel 

IKEA JETSTRÖM LED smart wall light panel

(Image credit: IKEA)

Also released this year was the new JETSTRÖM LED wall light panel. Offering an impressive brightness of 1150 lumens, it can be paired with the DIRIGERA hub and seamlessly controlled via the IKEA Home smart app.

It measures 30 x 30 cm, comes in a clean white finish, and requires hardwiring. However, it supports wireless dimming for flexible ambiance control.

Get the JETSTRÖM LED smart wall light panel for £35 at IKEA

3. ROTHULT smart lock

ROTHULT smart lock

(Image credit: IKEA)

Whilst it’s not recommended to use the ROTHULT smart lock for your main entrance, it’s ideal for securing drawers or cabinets to keep personal items private.

It comes with a master keycard to ensure only you have access to your belongings. Plus, there’s no need to worry about sudden battery drain – the lock emits a clear beep when it’s time to replace the batteries, giving you ample time to swap them out.

Get the ROTHULT smart lock for £35 at IKEA

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸