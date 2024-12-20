The Amazon Echo Pop is back down to a ridiculously cheap price – and there's still time to get one before Christmas

Chances are, you’re familiar with Amazon’s Echo smart speaker lineup. From the compact Echo Dot to the premium Echo Studio, these devices make managing a smart home both simple and enjoyable. It’s no surprise that four of them have secured spots in our guide to the best smart speaker.

This week, Amazon slashed the price of the Echo Pop to an astonishingly low £18.99, down from its usual £44.99. There's also still time to grab one before Christmas, making it the perfect last minute gift. The discount applies to all available colours, including Lavender Bloom, Midnight Teal, Charcoal and Glacier White.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon Save nearly 60% on the Amazon Echo Pop in all colours. This compact Bluetooth smart speaker is currently the cheapest it's ever been so grab it whilst you still can.

The Amazon Echo range offers plenty of reasons to make any of its smart speakers a worthwhile purchase, and the Echo Pop stands out as a top choice. Like the rest of the lineup, the Echo Pop features intuitive voice control, allowing you to ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks or podcasts from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify. It’s also an effortless hub for managing your smart home, letting you control devices such as plugs and lights with ease.

Alexa brings an impressive array of features to the table, from creating to-do lists and testing your music trivia to delivering a quick joke when you need a laugh. If you want to take things further, explore these 8 Amazon Alexa commands you probably didn’t know about!

Privacy and sustainability are also key focuses of the Echo Pop, and it’s designed with multiple layers of privacy protection, including a Microphone Off button that physically disables the microphones for peace of mind. Additionally, its Low Power Mode reduces energy consumption during idle times, helping to lower your electricity bill.

Take a look at our guide on how to start a smart home with Amazon Alexa next , so you'll know where to start!