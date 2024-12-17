Skylight adds an AI ‘sidekick’ to its smart calendars and it can plan your weekly meals

QUICK SUMMARY
Skylight has introduced Sidekick to its digital calendars. The AI-powered assistant can generate personalised recipes, create shopping lists, schedule events, and much more.
Currently in beta, Skylight Sidekick is available to Skylight Plus members.
Skylight has just added an AI-powered ‘sidekick’ to its smart calendars. Aptly named Skylight Sidekick, the AI assistant offers users plenty of new organisation features, including personalised recipes, meal planning and chore tracking.
With the rise of smart home technology and AI, more and more products are getting the ‘smart’ treatment. As someone who writes to-do lists and plans in a physical diary, the last thing I expected to become digitised was a calendar, but that’s what Skylight has done – we’ve even tried it ourselves which you can read about in our Skylight Smart Calendar review.
Skylight’s Smart Calendar and Cal Max devices help families be more organised with their daily planning, including making lists, tracking chores, scheduling events, sharing appointments, and much more. But now, Skylight has added its new Sidekick AI feature that makes it quicker and easier to upload events and sort out your weekly meals.
The meal aspect of the new Skylight Sidekick is what’s got a lot of people excited. Skylight Sidekick can generate recipes, shopping lists and entire meals plans based on your family, budget and dietary restrictions. The feature also offers step-by-step cooking instructions, and it’s said to save families 10 hours of time every month worrying about weekly meals.
In the Skylight app, there’s now a Skylight section which has a dropdown menu of all its new AI features. To create personalised meals, you’ll want to click the ‘Plan Meals’ button which will take you to the calendar where you can choose which days of the week you want to create recipes for.
From there, you can select how many people you’ll be cooking for each day, and choose between new recipes or meals you’ve cooked before. If you pick the former, Skylight Sidekick will create a new meal for you, and can even add the ingredients needed to your shopping list. The ‘Notes’ section of the meal planning feature allows you to add budget and cooking time limits, and dietary restrictions.
Aside from the new meal planning feature, Skylight Sidekick makes it easier for you to organise and schedule events. Now, it can import events to your calendar via photos, emails, screenshots and PDFs, and it’ll create recipes, lists or reminders for them – another time-saving feature as you don’t have to type it out anymore.
Available on Skylight calendars and its app, the Skylight Sidekick is currently in beta and is only available to Skylight Plus members.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
