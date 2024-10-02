Ring upgrades its subscription service with 24/7 recording and doorbell calls

QUICK SUMMARY
Ring has announced five new features to its subscription service. Renamed as Ring Home, Ring has added 24/7 Recording, extended live views and doorbell calls to select plan tiers.
The three new Ring Home plans start at £4.99 a month and will begin to roll out in October.
Smart security brand, Ring has just upgraded its subscription service with a new name, and five new features. Now called Ring Home, the Ring app and subscription now offer 24/7 recording, continuous and extended live view and doorbell calls on its select plan tiers.
I’ve tried my fair share of smart home devices, including video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Blink, Yale and Arlo – and the former has always been my favourite (so far, anyway). The main reason I revert back to Ring every time is because of its app. The usability and features are incredibly high quality, and now that Ring is adding more features, I think it’ll continue to be hard to beat.
The first main difference to Ring’s subscription service is that it’s renaming or ‘replacing’ Ring Protect. Instead, it’ll now be known as Ring Home and will offer three plans: Home Basic, Home Standard and Home Premium. The basic plan is the cheapest and covers one doorbell or camera, while Standard and Premium covers all Ring devices you have – the main differences between the last two is the feature availability.
Speaking of which, Ring is adding five new features to its tier plans, including 24/7 recording, doorbell calls, video preview alerts, continuous live view and extended live view.
24/7 Recording does exactly what it says on the tin: it allows eligible wired cameras to continuously record activities, even outside of its motion zones so you know what’s going on at all times. This is available with the Home Premium plan and is compatible with the Stick Up Cam and Stick Up Cam Pro, the Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) and the Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera.
As a Ring Video Doorbell Plus owner, I’m very excited about the Doorbell Calls feature. Available on the Standard and Premium plans, doorbell calls will send you an alert when someone rings your doorbell, but instead, you can speak to the visitor directly like you’re answering a phone call.
Other features include Video Preview Alerts, where you can view a short video clip from your recordings through your notifications, which is available on all plans. Continuous and Extended Live View has also been increased from 10 minutes to 30 minutes so you can watch your live camera feed for longer – this is on the Home Premium plan.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Ring Home app is £4.99 a month for the Home Basic Plan, £7.99 a month for Home Standard and £15.99 a month for Home Premium. The new features will begin to roll out in October 2024, and will be available worldwide at the start of November.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
