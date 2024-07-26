New Google Nest Learning Thermostat leaks – will it finally have touch controls?

QUICK SUMMARY
After rumours that Google is working on a new Nest Learning Thermostat, pictures have leaked on Twitter, showing the fourth generation thermostat in its entirety. The promo materials suggest the new thermostat could have touchscreen controls.
Alongside the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen), a new Google Nest Temperature Sensor has also been leaked.
A new Google Nest Learning Thermostat is on its way, after promo materials were leaked on Twitter this week. The photos show a Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) with a new refined design that some believe suggests the thermostat could have touchscreen controls.
A mystery Google device was spotted and filed through the FCC last month, with many people speculating that it could be a new smart thermostat. The filing didn’t give away too much information but it was labelled as a ‘wireless device’ under GJQ8U and was said to feature Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 60GHz RF radio support.
Now, in a leak posted by @MysteryLupin on Twitter and reported by 9to5Google, images are showing the original Nest Thermostat E and the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat alongside an unreleased Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). While the designs look fairly similar, the fourth generation has a sleeker and more curved design and surface.
Compared to its predecessor – see our Nest Learning Thermostat review for more details – the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) has a smooth, curved glass surface surrounded by a physical ring. Like the older models, we assume that the ring rotates but judging from many people’s reactions to the leaked photos, it suggests the new thermostat has touch controls.
2/2 pic.twitter.com/6v7SBP4TTVJuly 24, 2024
The Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) looks much thinner than the third generation and it has more prominent bezels. As the FCC filing mentioned, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) is expected to offer Soli radar, meaning the device understands when users are approaching so it turns on its display for better controls and visibility.
Aside from the thermostat, the leaked promo materials also showed off a new version of the Google Nest Temperature Sensor. The second generation of the Temperature Sensor – the first originally launched back in 2018 – looks similar to its predecessor with its small circular design and will be compatible with all three Nest thermostats.
When the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) and Google Nest Temperature Sensor (2nd gen) will launch and how much they will cost is unknown for now. However, the Made by Google 2024 event is taking place in August so we hope to see the new devices in all their glory then.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
