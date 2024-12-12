Lockin’s new smart lock doubles as a video doorbell and reads your palms

QUICK SUMMARY Lockin has launched its 4-in-1 Smart Lock that doubles as a video doorbell. The Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock has impressive recognition and detection, including the ability to read your palm veins and fingerprints.

Lockin has just launched the new 4-in-1 Smart Lock, and its recognition and detection features are seriously impressive. The Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock can also act as a video doorbell and security camera, while reading the veins in your palm and fingerprints to open your front door.

One of the most impressive features of the best smart locks – aside from not needing a door key – is its recognition. While most smart locks have fingerprint recognition that reads your fingerprint to unlock your front door, the new Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock takes this a step further with its palm vein recognition.

Similar to scanning and reading your unique fingerprint, the Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock reads the veins in your palm to unlock your front door safely and securely. It has a 99.99% accuracy rate, and also comes with fingerprint recognition that works with wet hands and all age groups.

Lockin has described the Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock as an ‘ultimate smart guardian’, as it acts as a smart lock, video doorbell and security camera all in one. It has a 2K camera that offers an 180-degree field of view and comes with full panoramic, VR and fisheye view modes.

(Image credit: Lockin)

Thanks to its viewing angles, the Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock can capture details from head to toe with minimal blind spots. It also has built-in PIR sensors and AI detection so it can accurately recognise humans, vehicles, pets and packages. When it detects visitors, deliveries or any strange behaviour, the Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock will alert you.

For extra security, the Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock has an auto-lock mode that uses its sensors to detect your door’s status and locks automatically after closing. It also has a party mode which keeps your door unlocked during events for easier access. As an all-round smart home device, the Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock is also compatible with Matter-over-Thread, Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings with no hub required.

The one downside to the Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Lock is it’s a little tricky to find online and even more so in the UK. However, there’s a Lockin 4-in-1 Smart Door Knob at Amazon for $59.99 and there are plenty of smart locks available on the Lockin website .