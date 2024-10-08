I can’t live without my Echo Hub – and it’s hit its cheapest price for Prime Day

Prime Big Deal Days is finally live, and as it’s an event run by Amazon, it’s hardly surprising that most of Amazon’s own brand products are discounted in the sale. From Dots to Shows, you can find Amazon’s range of the best smart speakers and displays cut to their lowest ever price – but the Echo Hub deal is the one I’d recommend.

View the Echo Hub deal now

Originally priced at £169.99, the five-star Echo Hub is now £139.99 in the October Prime Day sale. While this might not seem like a huge discount, the Echo Hub is the newest smart display from Amazon, so deals on it are few and far between.

In my Echo Hub review , I commented that it “might be the best smart home hub you can buy today”, due to its customisable display, Alexa voice commands and easy-to-use control panel. I can’t live without my Echo Hub, and now that it’s at its cheapest ever price, you won’t either.

Echo Hub: was £169.99 , now £139.99 at Amazon

Save £30 on the Echo Hub in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The 8-inch smart home control panel can be mounted on your wall for easy access and hands-free controls. It has access to plenty of apps and is compatible with multiple smart home devices so you can have your entire ecosystem in one place.

There’s a very clear reason as to why you’d choose the Echo Hub over a Show or Dot device, and that is you have a fully-fledged smart home. I’m not just talking about the occasional speaker or light, but multiple devices dotted around your home.

For those who have smart lights, thermostats, cameras and video doorbells installed in their home, having the Echo Hub at your disposal makes controlling and customising your smart home much easier. It puts all your devices in one place, and with Alexa voice commands, you can ask the Echo Hub to turn on your Philips Hue light, check your Ring video doorbell and turn down your Hive thermostat.

The Echo Hub has a simple touchscreen design and while it looks a lot like an Echo Show display, it doesn’t have that big speaker bump on the back of it. I love using my Echo Hub as it makes running my home a lot easier, and it’s my one-stop shop for my calendar, appointments, timers and weather updates.

I couldn’t recommend the Echo Hub more, and now that it’s at its lowest price for Prime Day, it’s the perfect time to snatch it up in this cheap deal.