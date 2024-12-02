Forget Ring – I’m buying this Arlo security camera in this half price Cyber Monday deal

If it’s a new security camera you’re looking for in the best Cyber Monday deals , then ignore the many Ring discounts and pick this Arlo deal instead.

Right now, the 5-star Arlo Ultra 2 is half price in the Cyber Monday sales. This deal is available on the 2-pack, 3-pack and 4-pack versions of the Arlo Ultra 2, so you can save over £500 on this premium security camera.

View the Arlo Ultra 2 deal

Shop the full Arlo Cyber Monday sale

Originally priced at £629.99, the 2-pack version of the Arlo Ultra 2 is now just £309.99, saving you £320 on this 5-star camera. The Arlo Ultra 2 has everything you want in a best security camera – 4K image quality, night colour vision, excellent app and connectivity, and a stylish design.

While we’re big fans of Ring at T3 – I have its indoor camera and video doorbell – the Cyber Monday sales are flooded with Ring deals. Ring always drops in price during the big sales seasons, but Arlo rarely gets a price cut this big or impressive, so if you want my advice, I’d choose the Arlo Ultra 2 this Cyber Monday.

To view the Arlo Ultra 2 deal, click the link above or keep reading to find out why we gave this camera five stars.

Arlo Ultra 2 Outdoor 4K Wireless Security Camera (2 Pack): was £629.99 , now £309.99 at Arlo

Get the Arlo Ultra 2 for half price in the Cyber Monday deals. This 2-pack security camera is Arlo’s most advanced security camera yet, and it can be used both indoors and outdoors. Included in this deal is the Arlo Secure trial.

In our Arlo Ultra 2 review , we gave this security camera five stars and commented that while it is expensive, it’s “one of the best smart home security systems you can buy.” As Arlo’s most advanced 4K security camera, the Arlo Ultra 2 can be used both indoors and outdoors to upgrade or strengthen your home security.

The Arlo Ultra 2 has an ultra-wide 180-degree field of view, and 4K HDR video and image quality, which offers crystal-clear clarity that’s completely distortion free. It has a 12x digital zoom that captures precise details even from far away, and it has colour night vision so you can see everything that’s happening, even in the dark.

To further illuminate your footage, the Arlo Ultra 2 has a built-in spotlight for more accurate images in the dark, and it has noise-cancelling technology so you can talk to visitors with its two-way audio. It’s also wireless and weatherproof, and comes with Arlo Secure to unlock more features.