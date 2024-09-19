Forget keys – this smart lock detects your face and unlocks your door automatically

QUICK SUMMARY Lockly has announced its new Zeno Series lock range, and its Visage deadbolt is incredibly impressive. With facial biometric ID, it detects your face as you approach the door and unlocks it automatically. The Lockly Visage Zeno Series Facial Recognition Deadbolt is available to pre-order for $349.

Smart lock manufacturer Lockly has just announced its latest Zeno Series – but it’s the Lockly Visage Zeno Series Facial Recognition Deadbolt that has me the most impressed. With facial biometric ID, the new Lockly Visage can detect and recognise your face as you approach it and will unlock your door automatically.

The new Lockly Zeno Series features the latest smart lock innovations from the popular US-based brand. Included in the series is the Vision video smart lock with intercom, the Secure Pro fingerprint deadbolt and the PIN Genie with keypad deadbolt and Home Key support.

But it’s the Lockly Visage Zeno Series Facial Recognition Deadbolt that’s garnered all the attention. While smart locks are gaining popularity, many people don’t like the idea of not having keys, but this new facial recognition feature from Lockly could make this smart lock the safest and most secure model on the market.

As an industry-first facial recognition smart lock, the Lockly Visage offers facial ID support that automatically unlocks your front door when you approach it. Using dual infrared sensors, the Lockly Visage detects and recognises your face in a second, and can even work in dark or low light conditions.

(Image credit: Lockly)

The Lockly Visage encrypts and securely stores your facial recognition data so it can’t be accessed by any servers, nor will it leave the device. It also comes with an upgraded 3D biometric sensor that recognises your fingerprints, so you have another way to access your home.

Speaking of access, the Lockly Visage is compatible with Apple Home Key, so you can unlock your door with an iPhone and Apple Watch, and can be locked or unlocked using voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. The Lockly Visage can also be controlled via the Lockly app.

As a recent addition to the market, the early reviews of the Lockly Visage have been positive. As many people worry about the security of smart locks, this new feature could be a game changer and convince more people to switch from traditional locks and keys to a smarter and more secure locking system.

