Forget keys – this smart lock detects your face and unlocks your door automatically

QUICK SUMMARY
Lockly has announced its new Zeno Series lock range, and its Visage deadbolt is incredibly impressive. With facial biometric ID, it detects your face as you approach the door and unlocks it automatically.
The Lockly Visage Zeno Series Facial Recognition Deadbolt is available to pre-order for $349.
Smart lock manufacturer Lockly has just announced its latest Zeno Series – but it’s the Lockly Visage Zeno Series Facial Recognition Deadbolt that has me the most impressed. With facial biometric ID, the new Lockly Visage can detect and recognise your face as you approach it and will unlock your door automatically.
The new Lockly Zeno Series features the latest smart lock innovations from the popular US-based brand. Included in the series is the Vision video smart lock with intercom, the Secure Pro fingerprint deadbolt and the PIN Genie with keypad deadbolt and Home Key support.
But it’s the Lockly Visage Zeno Series Facial Recognition Deadbolt that’s garnered all the attention. While smart locks are gaining popularity, many people don’t like the idea of not having keys, but this new facial recognition feature from Lockly could make this smart lock the safest and most secure model on the market.
As an industry-first facial recognition smart lock, the Lockly Visage offers facial ID support that automatically unlocks your front door when you approach it. Using dual infrared sensors, the Lockly Visage detects and recognises your face in a second, and can even work in dark or low light conditions.
The Lockly Visage encrypts and securely stores your facial recognition data so it can’t be accessed by any servers, nor will it leave the device. It also comes with an upgraded 3D biometric sensor that recognises your fingerprints, so you have another way to access your home.
Speaking of access, the Lockly Visage is compatible with Apple Home Key, so you can unlock your door with an iPhone and Apple Watch, and can be locked or unlocked using voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. The Lockly Visage can also be controlled via the Lockly app.
As a recent addition to the market, the early reviews of the Lockly Visage have been positive. As many people worry about the security of smart locks, this new feature could be a game changer and convince more people to switch from traditional locks and keys to a smarter and more secure locking system.
The Lockly Visage Zeno Series Facial Recognition Deadbolt is available to pre-order for $349 at Lockly. As of writing, it’s not available in the UK but you can find Lockly smart locks on Amazon.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
