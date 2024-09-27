Eufy's new security camera has arrived and it's finally compatible with Apple HomeKit

QUICK SUMMARY The new EufyCam S3 Pro has arrived, and it's the first Eufy camera to work with Apple HomeKit since 2019. It offers 4k resolution and an innovative AI-powered MaxColor Vision feature, and can provide continuous power with just one hour of daily direct sunlight via its solar panel. The EufyCam S3 Pro is available to preorder from today, with shipping expected to take place on 10th October.

Anker has officially unveiled the new EufyCam S3 Pro, a 4k security camera powered by SolarPlus 2.0 technology. Not only is this the first security camera Eufy has released in a number of months, but it's the first Eufy camera to work with Apple HomeKit since the EufyCam 2 series from 2019.

The S3 Pro has continued to boast a number of features that Eufy consumers know and love, including free facial recognition, object detection and locally stored recorded video, making it a top choice for those who prefer not to pay for a subscription. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The S3 Pro is available to preorder from today, with shipping expected to take place on 10th October. There are various pricing options to choose from, but a single S3 Pro will cost around £149.99/$219.99.

(Image credit: Eufy)

The S3 Pro camera comes equipped with an f/1.0 lens, offering a wide 135° field of view. It records in 4K UHD resolution at 15 fps, and its AI-powered MaxColor Vision feature enables colour night vision without the need for extra lighting. Other key features are two-way audio, facial recognition, and a powerful 105dB siren.

Powered wirelessly, the camera is supported by a 13,000mAh battery and a built-in solar panel that's 50% larger than its predecessor. This provides continuous power with just one hour of daily direct sunlight, or it can alternatively be connected to external solar panels or charged via USB-C if needed.

