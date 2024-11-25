Simba’s Black Friday sale is live – here are the 5-star mattress deals I’d buy

The Simba Black Friday sale is now live! The best Black Friday deals start this week, and if you’re looking for a deal on a new mattress, then the Simba sale is what you should be looking at.

In the lead-up to Black Friday 2024, Simba had a giveaway offer where you could get free duvets, pillows and other accessories when you bought a mattress. But now that Black Friday is only a few days away, Simba has dropped its mattress deals, offering up to 25% on all sizes of its hybrid mattresses.

Shop the full Simba Black Friday sale

Simba is one of the best mattress brands you can buy from today. Right now, you can save 25% on its Original, Pro, Luxe, Ultra and Essential mattresses – it might be the best Black Friday sale we’ve seen on mattresses this year.

At T3, we’ve tried almost every Simba mattress on the market, and given many of them five stars. Personally, I have a Simba mattress in my guest bedroom, and every time I have someone come to stay, they always comment on how comfortable the mattress is and how well they slept – so you can be confident that Simba mattresses are the real deal.

Simba Hybrid Original Mattress (Double): was £799 , now £599.25 at Simba

Discounts on all sizes! Save up to £200 on the Simba Hybrid Original mattress. This super cosy mattress has five layers of comfortable foam and 1,900 springs that offer 9 zones of support and a 25cm depth. See our full Simba Hybrid Original review for more details.

Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress (Double): was £1,149 , now £884.73 at Simba

Discounts on all sizes! The Simba Hybrid Pro is up to £300 off in the Simba Black Friday sale. We gave this mattress five stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro review , and we commented that it’s a “premium mattress offering premium comfort” that has a great combination of support, comfort and regulation that makes it worthy of a long lie-in.

Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress (Double): was £1,699 , now £1,257.26 at Simba

Discounts on all sizes! Get 25% off the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress in this Black Friday mattress deal. This medium-firm mattress has multiple layers of springs, foam and a wool/bamboo cover for good heat control and sweat management. For more information, check out our Simba Hybrid Luxe review .

Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress (Double): was £2,799 , now £2,043.27 at Simba

Discounts on all sizes! Another five-star rated mattress, the Simba Hybrid Ultra is the more expensive of the Simba line-up, but it also has the biggest savings this Black Friday. In our Simba Hybrid Ultra review , we found it to be immensely comfortable and highly supportive with a generous depth that offers pressure relief in all the right places.