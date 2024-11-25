Simba’s Black Friday sale is live – here are the 5-star mattress deals I’d buy

The Simba Black Friday sale is now live! The best Black Friday deals start this week, and if you’re looking for a deal on a new mattress, then the Simba sale is what you should be looking at.
In the lead-up to Black Friday 2024, Simba had a giveaway offer where you could get free duvets, pillows and other accessories when you bought a mattress. But now that Black Friday is only a few days away, Simba has dropped its mattress deals, offering up to 25% on all sizes of its hybrid mattresses.
Shop the full Simba Black Friday sale
Simba is one of the best mattress brands you can buy from today. Right now, you can save 25% on its Original, Pro, Luxe, Ultra and Essential mattresses – it might be the best Black Friday sale we’ve seen on mattresses this year.
At T3, we’ve tried almost every Simba mattress on the market, and given many of them five stars. Personally, I have a Simba mattress in my guest bedroom, and every time I have someone come to stay, they always comment on how comfortable the mattress is and how well they slept – so you can be confident that Simba mattresses are the real deal.
Simba Hybrid Original Mattress (Double): was £799, now £599.25 at Simba
Discounts on all sizes! Save up to £200 on the Simba Hybrid Original mattress. This super cosy mattress has five layers of comfortable foam and 1,900 springs that offer 9 zones of support and a 25cm depth. See our full Simba Hybrid Original review for more details.
Simba Hybrid Pro Mattress (Double): was £1,149, now £884.73 at Simba
Discounts on all sizes! The Simba Hybrid Pro is up to £300 off in the Simba Black Friday sale. We gave this mattress five stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro review, and we commented that it’s a “premium mattress offering premium comfort” that has a great combination of support, comfort and regulation that makes it worthy of a long lie-in.
Simba Hybrid Luxe Mattress (Double): was £1,699, now £1,257.26 at Simba
Discounts on all sizes! Get 25% off the Simba Hybrid Luxe mattress in this Black Friday mattress deal. This medium-firm mattress has multiple layers of springs, foam and a wool/bamboo cover for good heat control and sweat management. For more information, check out our Simba Hybrid Luxe review.
Simba Hybrid Ultra Mattress (Double): was £2,799, now £2,043.27 at Simba
Discounts on all sizes! Another five-star rated mattress, the Simba Hybrid Ultra is the more expensive of the Simba line-up, but it also has the biggest savings this Black Friday. In our Simba Hybrid Ultra review, we found it to be immensely comfortable and highly supportive with a generous depth that offers pressure relief in all the right places.
For more Black Friday mattress discounts, check out these Black Friday mattress deals and for Simba-only offers, here are the best Simba mattress deals, sales and discount codes all year round.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim getting a camera that’s “stronger than the S25”, claims renowned leaker
The rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim could be the most premium model in the Galaxy S25 range.
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New DJI leak suggests it could be making its own robot vacuum cleaner and mop
DJI surprises fans with photo leak of a new robot vacuum cleaner
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better – but expert opinions are divided
TikTok strikes again with its avocado sleep hack – but does it actually work?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I tried the Therabody SleepMask and have never felt so relaxed
Therabody’s new SleepMask massages the eyes and promises better sleep
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
DreamCloud pillow review: great memory foam for side and back sleepers
I tried the DreamCloud pillow with shredded memory foam interior to find out if it could help me sleep soundly...
By Emily Peck Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips SmartSleep Wake Up Light review: the most enjoyable way to wake up in the morning
The Philips SmartSleep wake up light exceeds expectations – but you might want a newer edition
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google’s best smart speaker is half price in this early Black Friday deal
Get 50% off the Google Nest Audio in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Save $60 with this super cheap Ring starter kit in Lowe's early Black Friday sale
Two Ring best-sellers for how much?!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published